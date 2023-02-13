National FFA Week, Feb. 18-25, 2023, focuses on future generations and the challenges they will face feeding a growing population.

The North Dakota FFA helps members in the state meet those challenges with team and individual contests that cover all aspects of agriculture. The organization also teaches them leadership and other life skills, which will be needed in their future careers.

For National FFA Week, Lilli Steeke, president of the Scranton FFA chapter and a senior at Scranton High School, talked about how meaningful FFA has been in her life and how it has helped her develop skills for her future career endeavors.

“It has shaped my life in every way, from public speaking to learning about events, such as the Washington Leadership Conference I went to,” Lilli said.

The Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) is an opportunity for FFA members across the country to network with fellow members, learn leadership skills, and understand how to better serve their communities.

“At the WLC, we did a community service project and prepared and packaged 65,000 meals for the people in the community,” she said.

As a senior, Lilli has plans for her future career, which will be in agriculture. She plans to attend South Dakota State University and major in ag communications with a minor in ag business.

The Scranton FFA chapter has 36 members, and they enthusiastically serve their regional communities during the year with various projects.

Lilli’s mom, Misty Steeke, is the ag education teacher and the Scranton FFA advisor. In 2010, she took over the position from her husband, Trevor, who was the first ag teacher and FFA advisor in Scranton, N.D.

“We started the ag education program and FFA chapter in 1998,” Misty said.

According to Lilli, the chapter members have completed many community service projects, such as making shawls and socks, creating Christmas cards and Christmas ornaments for the nursing home, cleaning snow from sidewalks in the community and collecting food for the food pantry,” Lilli said.

“We make things like shawls and socks and give them to the nursing home residents in Bowman and Hettinger,” she said. “We will send them Christmas cards and we send cards to the military, too.”

The chapter also participates in an Ag in the Classroom project every month that helps younger students learn about agriculture in a hands-on way.

“We have an Ag in the Classroom project every month for grades K-4 and we will have a theme, such as dairy. As a chapter, we will teach the kids all about dairy, let them taste it and smell it, or teach them whatever theme in agriculture the kids are interesting in learning about. Sometimes they will tell us what they want to learn about,” she said.

At the end of the school year and the last Ag in the Classroom project, the FFA members brought in animals to show the kids.

“I will bring pigs, sheep, and goats to the event, and other members bring different animals. One person brought a donkey, and another brought a baby calf and chickens,” she said.

The chapter has a banquet every April and invites businesses in the community, leaders, and others who support FFA. They thank the community for supporting FFA and have a meeting after the banquet where the chapter elects officers for the next year.

“We usually have a drawing and receive prizes for the drawing from the banks in the area,” she said.

Lilli has helped out throughout her youth on her family’s ranch (Trevor and Misty Steeke).

“On our family ranch, we have about 300 head of commercial cattle, mainly Sim-Angus, 150 sheep, and 20 goats,” Lilli said.

Lilli has three state FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects that she manages on the family ranch. She handles the work with help from her dad.

“I couldn’t do it without help from my dad, Trevor. He doesn’t always get the credit he should, but he helps me a lot when I am at school or playing basketball, and I am really grateful,” she said.

Lilli’s first SAE is her poultry project. She raises Pullet chickens and sells their eggs, which is a large number of eggs.

“I will sell 45-50 dozen a week,” she said.

With her second SAE, Lilli raises registered Leghorn and Cornish Rock chickens. She buys about 400 Cornish Rock chicks in May and raises them for meat.

“They will go through about 8-10 pounds of feed, which we get at Steffan Feeds – it is a mixture of corn and some minerals and other feeds,” she said.

Every five weeks, Lilli butchers the chickens herself and markets them.

With Lilli’s third SAE, she owns and raises 15 head of Babydoll ewes, which are exceptional sheep – and very attractive, as well. The Babydoll ewes are Lilli’s favorite enterprise, and she has shown her sheep all over the region.

“I have shown my Babydoll ewes at the county fair for 4-H and have shown sheep, goats, and pigs at the county and state level in North Dakota, Montana, and South Dakota,” she said.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lilli woke up to a new baby lamb from one of her Babydoll ewes.

“I had my first lamb today,” Lilli said on Jan. 26. The rest of her ewes will lamb soon, and she will sell the lambs to the 4-H kids in the area, who will raise them and show them at the fair.