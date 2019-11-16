North Dakota’s FFA’ers traveled to Indianapolis, Ind., recently for the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo.
For over 90 years, the National FFA Convention has united members to demonstrate and celebrate their accomplishments and inspire their individual futures. With 69,944 attendees and over 400 exhibiting companies, this event remains one of the world’s largest student conventions.
Elected by delegates to serve as the 2019-20 National FFA Officer team included:
• Kolesen McCoy, an agribusiness and applied economics major at Ohio State, was elected national president.
• Kourtney Lehman, an agricultural business management major at Oregon State University, was elected national secretary.
• Lyle Logemann, an agricultural education major at Eastern New Mexico University, was elected western region vice president.
• Tess Seibel, a nursing major at James Madison University, was elected eastern region vice president.
• Mamie Hertel, a financial engineering major at Montana State University, was elected central region vice president.
• Yomar Roman, an animal science major at Universidad de Puerto Rico, was elected southern region vice president.
Receiving the National FFA Star awards were:
• Andrew Streff, McCook Central FFA Chapter in Salem, S.D., as Star in Agricultural Placement.
• Willis Wolf, Merced – El Capitan FFA Chapter, Calif., as Star Farmer.
• Blake Kennedy, Tecumseh FFA Chapter, Okla., as Star in Agribusiness.
• Courtney Cameron, Lowndes FFA Chapter in Valdosta, Ga., as Star in Agriscience.
The following National FFA Convention results were posted by N.D. FFA on Oct. 21.
Career and Leadership Development Events (CDE/LDE)
• Extemporaneous Speaking - Bronze Award: Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck FFA Chapter
• Dairy Cattle Handlers - Results TBD: Chayla Kuss, Carrington FFA Chapter
• Farm and Agribusiness Management - Gold Award (6th Place) Kyle Leapaldt (Gold), Justin Lee (Gold), Jacob Rexin (Gold, 3rd place), and Trapper Depew (Gold), Carrington FFA Chapter
• Horse Evaluation - Silver Award (20th Place) Mathias Kubal, Madeliene Nichols (7th place), Auna Kubal, & Lea Mittleider, Carrington FFA Chapter
• Nursery/Landscape - Silver Award (15th Place) Ben Van Berkom, Garrett Snyder, Grayson Pease, Jakob Van Berkom, Des Lacs/Burlington FFA Chapter
• Environmental and Natural Resources - Silver Award Lance Kjellberg (Gold), Adam Nitschke (Bronze), Lucas Nitschke (Gold, 5th place), and Tyler Zahn, Edgeley/Kulm FFA Chapter
• Agronomy - Gold Award (5th Place) Alex Heilman (Gold, 16th place), Garin Opdahl (Gold, 8th Place), Nicole Neumiller (Gold, 6th place), and Levi Opdahl (Gold, 19th place), Fessenden/Bowdon FFA Chapter
• Livestock Evaluation - Silver Award (20th Place) Kyle Sarsland (Gold), Chance Manhart (Gold), Kaden Volk (Silver), and Kade Manhart (Bronze), Golden Valley County FFA Chapter
• Prepared Public Speaking - Silver Award Cassie Faul, Harvey FFA Chapter
• Ag Communications - Silver Award (20th Place), Autumn Kramer, Kayla Hoyme, Andrea Hoyme, and Kylee Greuel, Kindred FFA Chapter
• Food Science & Technology - Gold Award (3rd Place) Elizabeth Saewert (Silver), Anna Stoppleworth (Gold), Christina Greuel (Gold, 10th place), and Madison Olien (Gold), Kindred FFA Chapter
• Ag Tech & Mechanical Systems - Gold Award (6th Place) Levi Schwab (5th place, Gold), Brady Carlson (Silver), Gavin Reinke (Gold), Jacob Bear (Silver), Lisbon FFA Chapter
• Creed - Bronze Award Ashlyn Williams, Maddock FFA Chapter
• Employment Skills (Job Interview) - Silver Award Christina Bingham (18th place), Max FFA Chapter
• Floriculture - Bronze Award Alyssa Ball, Rivers Bachman, Kenady Kinnaird, and Emily Blocher, Minot FFA Chapter
• Meats - Gold Award, Dawson Biby (10th place), Drew McArthur, and Caleb Woodrow, Munich FFA Chapter
• Agricultural Sales - Silver Award (19th Place) Veronica Schwartzenberger, Janae Weigel, Charmain Haas, and McKenzie Haas, Napoleon FFA Chapter
• Dairy Cattle Evaluation - Silver Award Evan Bornemann (Gold), Kendyl Hoger (Silver), Bridget Kunz (Silver), and Brooke Kunz (Silver), New Salem FFA Chapter
• Milk Quality & Products - Silver Award Paul Hanebutt (Silver), Jackson Rud (Silver), Fayth Hoger (Silver), and Abby Bopp (Silver), New Salem FFA Chapter
• Veterinary Science - Bronze Award Aubrey Bornemann, Emily Morman, Cora Sicble, and Alisha Letzring, New Salem FFA Chapter
Agriscience Fair
• Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems - Division One: Silver Award Kathryn Schneider, National Finalist, Ashley FFA Chapter
• Food Products and Processing Systems - Division Two: Silver Award Sophia Freitag and Avery Sanford, National Finalists, Scranton FFA Chapter
• Food Products and Processing Systems - Division Six: Silver Award Skyla Folden and Madison Myers, National Finalists, Garrison FFA Chapter
• Plant Systems - Division Three: Gold Award (5th Place) Kiersten Boehm, National Finalist, Richland FFA Chapter
• Power, Structural and Technical Systems - Division Two: Gold Award Jorgen Swenson and Cort McDonald, National Finalists, Kindred FFA Chapter
• Social Systems - Division Two: Gold Award (2nd Place) Jack Stoppleworth and Trey Heinrich, National Finalists, Kindred FFA Chapter
• Social Systems - Division Four: Silver Award (9th Place) Gage Yellowbird and Sydney Bauer, National Finalists, Max FFA Chapter
• Social Systems - Division Six: Gold Award (2nd Place) Christina Bingham and Aubrey Black, National Finalists, Max FFA Chapter
Proficiency Awards
• Diversified Crop Production Proficiency - National Winner Ryan Muggli, Grant County FFA Chapter
• Fruit Production Proficiency - National Finalist Christina Bingham, National Finalist, Max FFA Chapter
The 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo will be held Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis, Ind.
Farm & Ranch Guide expresses their apologies if names were inadvertently omitted. Congratulations to all of North Dakota’s FFA members!