North Dakota FFA chapters compete at nationals

The 95th National FFA Convention and Expo held in late October was all about growing the next generation of leaders, and North Dakota FFA members proved they could put leadership into action during the convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

FFA chapter members took part in workshops, sessions, and competitions, enjoyed concerts and networked with colleges and businesses at the convention.

“More than 69,000 members, advisors, guests, supporters and industry representatives attended the National FFA Convention last week in Indianapolis,” said Breanna Pastir, Wahpeton FFA advisor and ag teacher.

North Dakota FFA members and chapters competed at nationals after qualification at the State FFA Convention in June. They received some outstanding recognition in individual national awards and chapter awards at the national convention.

Four FFA chapters garnered 3-star recognition in the National Chapter Award, including Wahpeton, Richland 44, Rugby and Max. Wahpeton placed in the top 10 of chapters nationally.

“The National Chapter Award is a year-long top-ranking award that represents the many hours of community service and chapter involvement by many students over the year – and not just one or two students,” said Amanda Huettl, Max FFA chapter advisor. “The Max FFA was very excited to be recognized as a 3-star chapter at the National FFA Convention and has been ranked as a 3-star chapter numerous times over the last 14 years. Each recognition highlights a new set of FFA members and their hard work.”

Tony Boehm, Richland 44 chapter advisor, said his team was excited to receive 3-star recognition, as well.

“I am proud of the students for all of their hard work preparing for the events. They did an amazing job representing themselves, their FFA chapter, school and state,” Boehm said. “The amount of education above a normal school day never ceases to impress me. Many days these students start before school and finish well after the school building is empty.”

The two Richland 44 chapter members who interviewed for the Premier Chapter Award garnered 3-star recognition.

“It was a great experience speaking in front of cameras and judges and it is a great way to show off Richland 44 FFA to the nation,” said Eric Moen, Richland 44 FFA member.

Fellow Richland 44 FFA member Kiersten Boehm added, “It was a great opportunity to compete at the national level. Not only did Eric and I get to grow in our presentation skills, but we also got to promote and represent our chapter and state.”

North Dakota FFA teams that placed nationally at the convention included: Rugby, fifth place, with a first place finish in Media Plan; Killdeer, twelfth place in Agricultural Sales, with Tate Simmons placing eleventh individually in Horse Evaluation, as well as ninth place in Milk Quality and Products, and Danielle Dobitz placing eighth in individual awards; and Mandan, eighth place in Food Science and Technology, with Adam Gress placing fifth individually.

The Kindred FFA chapter’s Farm and Agribusiness Management team placed third, with Jack Stoppleworth garnering third place in the nation and Brett Baumgarten placing 10thin individual awards.

Several North Dakota FFA members placed individually in the nation, a huge achievement considering all the FFA members competing across the nation.

“It is a significant accomplishment when FFA chapter members place individually,” said Nikki Fideldy-Doll, state FFA advisor.

Marisa Mumm, Wahpeton FFA chapter, placed second in the nation in the Agriscience Fair.

“Marisa’s project was in the Plant Science category. For her Agriscience Fair project, she tested the effects of light on the preservation of geraniums over the winter. Marisa conducted research, wrote a research paper, and created a presentation display,” Pastir said. “In September, Marisa interviewed over Zoom with a panel of judges and found out she was second place on stage at National FFA Convention.”

Benjamin (Ben) Scheresky, Max FFA chapter, was selected as one of the fourNational FFA Proficiency finalists in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship.

“Ben, a freshman at NDSU majoring in Ag Economics, raised a variety of crops over the years: wheat, pinto beans, and peas,” Huettl said. “One application is chosen to represent each state. They then select four finalists to be interviewed and a winner is announced. Ben’s proficiency application includes his financial exchanges within his entrepreneurship in addition to explanation of his project and management practices.”

Cody Boehm, Richland 44 FFA chapter, placed sixth in the nation in Agriscience.

“I am proud of taking sixth and I am motivated to work even harder next year,” he said.

Kalie Boehm, Richland 44 FFA chapter, placed sixth in the nation in Food Production and Processing Systems.

“I feel very blessed for receiving sixth place. My project was about slowing down the oxidation of tofu using different preservative. It took me about four days in total and I enjoyed every second,” Kalie said.

Aidyn Fischer, Scranton FFA chapter, placed fourth nationally in Power, Structural, and Technical Systems.

“My project was testing concrete for which kind could handle the most PSI, and that was pea gravel,” Aidyn said. “I didn’t think I would rank that high and was excited to go on stage in front of 60,000 people.”

Kyan Stadheim, Scranton FFA chapter, placed third nationally in Social Science.

“My project featured flash cards about ag and showing them to kids from farms and ranches and kids from town. I wanted to see if they would learn more from pictures or words, and it turned out they lean more from words. In addition, I wanted to see who knew more about ag from the flash cards, and it turned out to be farm and ranch kids,” she said.

She said she was excited, but nervous, to go on stage and accept her pin for placing nationally.

Taylor Johnson, Max FFA chapter, placed fifth nationally in Social Science.

The Bowman County FFA chapter received a gold team award in Livestock Evaluation.

Mary Fischer, Bowman FFA chapter advisor, said she was proud of the Bowman County FFA Livestock Evaluation Team and their gold team award.

“I’m really proud of them and all the work they do. They take the contest seriously and practice and study. In order to compete, they need to understand not only beef cattle, but swine, sheep and goats, so it takes a lot of work,” Fischer said.

After being named state champions, the team qualified for nationals. Since the pandemic, there is no longer a two-day contest at the convention. Rather, part of the contest is conducted via Zoom.

“Over Zoom, the Bowman Livestock Evaluation Team worked together as a team doing an activity. They were given a scenario and had questions online with it, and they also took the individual test that day online,” Fischer said. “Those results were computed, and that goes into their overall team score for the national contest.”

The reason the Bowman team does so well in Livestock Evaluation is because they’ve been doing it since a young age.

“Livestock judging is one of those events that the kids need to grow up with it and live the lifestyle of it to understand it fully. All the kids that are on the Livestock Judging Team have family operations,” Fischer said. “They start in Livestock Judging when they are little in 4-H and they still judge 4-H. When the 4-H season ends, they begin judging the FFA season.”

The team was “nervous” at the national convention, but very excited to receive the gold team award. The school and the state chipped in for their trip to Indianapolis.

“That is because they are representing not only the school, but the state of North Dakota,” Fischer added.

For a full list of how North Dakota FFA members did, see https://www.ndffa.org/national-convention.