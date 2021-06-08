Stark-Billings 4-H member discusses joy of meat judging, showing animals

Stark-Billings County 4-H member Taylor Downing had an exciting third week of May, as she was part of the team that recently placed first in the state 4-H meat judging contest in Fargo.

Other members of the Stark-Billings team include: Quinn Polensky, Jess Schulz, Katie Schmidt, William Schmidt, Wyatt Dorner and Justin Kathrein.

In individual placements, Downing finished second.

“It was an exciting awards ceremony because so many of the ceremonies or events over the past year were virtual or were cancelled because of COVID-19. We had a live awards ceremony at the end of the meat judging contest recently, and it felt more real,” Downing said.

She said have a “live” awards ceremony provided a sense of camaraderie and a feeling that events were finally “getting back to normal” after a long pandemic year.

During the meats judging contest, Downing and her team members had no idea how their individual or team scores were adding up until the ceremony. It made the event even more “surprising and fun,” and it seemed more natural that way – the way award ceremonies used to be before 2020.

Downing was one of those high school seniors that graduated in 2020, and missed out on a lot of the celebrations a senior would normally have experienced.

“We still had a graduation ceremony, but not like those seniors who are graduating this year. I am so glad they are getting those opportunities,” she said.

Downing is attending college at Dickinson State University, working to earn a degree in ag education. She hopes one day to have a career as either an advisor for high school students or as a 4-H Extension agent and educator of both kids and adults.