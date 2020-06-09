North Dakota FFA members, their instructors, parents, mentors and all of their fans and supporters were offered a very special virtual 91st North Dakota FFA Convention Week.
Professional quality sessions were held June 1-4, highlighting youth that are savvy with FFA and technology.
The 2019-20 N.D. FFA officer team presented several virtual sessions that included honoring many youth involved in the state’s program, as well as announcing the new officer team. The 2019-20 officers include: Ben Van Berkom, N.D. FFA president; Christina Bingham, secretary; Anna Stoppleworth, vice-president; Mikayla Wolfe, treasurer; Madeliene Nichols, sentinel and Hannah Remington, parliamentarian.
Sessions were held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on June 2-4, with the first kickoff session offered on Jun 1 at 2 p.m. The four-day event was completed with the announcement of the 2020-21 ND FFA State Officer Team.
“I’m honestly just excited to serve North Dakota FFA as best that I can,” said 2020-21 FFA Treasurer Christina Greuel, Kindred FFA Chapter. “I’m so excited to meet all the new members and all the existing members!”
Her remarks were made via video when Nichols stopped by her home to congratulate her. Videos were posted at ndffa.org.
Star Awards
The Star Awards highlight the top students in the following four categories: Star Farmer, Star in Agricultural Placement, Star in Agriscience and Star in Agribusiness. Agriscience and Agribusiness Star awards were not given out for 2020.
“These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE),” said Bingham, 2019-20 State Secretary.
Star Farmer
Aaron Johnson, Garrison FFA Chapter, who began growing peas and lentils in 2016, was named Star Farmer. By 2019, his farming enterprise had grown to 223 acres of wheat, soybeans and peas. He farms additional acres with two of his siblings. The Johnsons purchased two hopper bottom grain bins together. Farming alongside his dad, Aaron uses a labor exchange program to pay for some of his expenses and equipment use. He determines crop rotations, seeding rates, scouting, crop production and harvesting schedule on his acres.
Star in Ag Placement
Tyler Lee, Carrington FFA Chapter, began working at Zink Farms in 2016. His initial jobs including lawn and shelter belt maintenance, but he quickly moved to unloading grain and cleaning grain bins. Next, he started operating tillage equipment and seed tenders. He began to assist with spraying and harvest. He now operates GPS systems and the combine in extreme field conditions.
American FFA Degree
This award demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and their outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement exhibited throughout their FFA career.
A total of 50 N.D. FFA’ers were nominated for the 2020 degree. North Dakota’s nominee for the American Star Farmer is Cole Ketterling, Wishek FFA Chapter.
Officers Elected
The N.D. officer team elected for the 2020-21 FFA year includes: President Breanna Hosman, Hebron; Secretary Caleb Hauck, Oakes/Sargent Central/Ellendale; Vice President Hannah Remington, South Prairie; Treasurer Christina Greuel, Kindred; Reporter Callie Hauck, Oakes/Sargent Central/Ellendale; Sentinel Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck; Parliamentarian Miranda Clarys, Mandan.
Superior Chapter Award
Awards went to the following chapters: Center, Garrison, Killdeer, Kindred, Max, Medina, Napoleon, New Salem, Richland 44, Rugby, Sheyenne Valley.
National Chapter Awards
Awards were given to the following chapters: Center, Garrison, Killdeer, Kindred, Max, Napoleon, New Salem, Richland 44, Rugby.
89th Chartered N.D. FFA Chapter
The award was presented to May-Port CG FFA, Advisor: Mrs. Gabes Keiffer.
As the virtual convention came to a close, the new leaders of N.D. FFA offered their sincere hopes to return to an in-person convention in 2021.
“I’m most excited to get to know more and more of the N.D. members of FFA, to serve you the best way that I know how so you can achieve your full leadership, your full potential, and I’m hoping to get us back into a new sense of normalcy this year, said 2020-21 Sentinel Jayden MacDonald.