Alternative feeds available for backgrounding calves

Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock specialist, said cattle producers can use alternative feeds for backgrounding cattle in light of the rising price of corn.

“Opportunities exist to feed calves, put weight on calves, and hopefully make a little bit of profit when we’re feeding calves,” Hoppe said.

One of the main drivers of profit in backgrounding, however, is the price of feeds.

“Feed prices continue to follow the corn price and the corn price is moving higher year to year, so our feed costs are moving up, as well,” he said.

While cattle prices have increased somewhat, feed prices have also increased.

Taking a walk down memory lane in 2017, the price of corn was $2.88 a bushel and the price of alfalfa hay was $80 per ton.

“Putting weight on cattle was actually low cost back then because the price of corn, and a year later, the corn price moved up 20 cents,” Hoppe said. “Our feed costs all crept up a little bit, but that was still manageable when you’re looking at $3.01 bushel corn that drives the feed price.”

In 2019, prices started “slowly cranking up” and the rest of the feeds followed suit, as well. In 2020, prices moved a little bit during the pandemic.

But in 2021, the price of corn went from $3 to $5.75, and the alfalfa hay cost was $175 per ton. Wheat midds were $190 per ton; grass hay, $125 per ton; soybean hulls, $165 per ton; corn silage, $55 per ton; canola meal, $255 per ton; and dried distillers grains, $230 per ton.

“In 2022, our corn price has gone up again to $6.40, alfalfa hay is at $170 per ton, and all the rest of the prices have crept up, as well,” Hoppe said. “It has slowly happened, but over a five-year period, we certainly did increase our feed prices. Not quite double, but about 90 percent of what the value is.”

Across North Dakota, there were also varying weather conditions.

“We had a lot of moisture in early May, but as the season progressed, our hay crops decreased,” he said. “Some places received rain and had a good silage crop, but at other places, not so much. Your costs are always based on production and the amount of dollars you’ve got into it. Everybody has their own unique costs when it comes to pricing feeds that they raise on farm today,” he said.

There are opportunities to buy feed in North Dakota with several crop processing plants across the state where they produce coproduct feeds.

The biggest producer across the state would be corn ethanol plants, which produce several types of distillers grains.

“They actually have a product called corn syrup, which has a nutrition analysis very similar to other distillers grains,” he said.

In addition, the state has flour mills for wheat midds, which are priced “very competitively” and are available, but the best form to purchase would be the peated form rather than the mill form.

In the Red River Valley, producers have access to sugarbeet pulp and tailings. While that pulp is very digestible in a backgrounding ration, high freight costs could reduce the availability of how far the pulp could be shipped and still be competitive.

In the state, there are five ethanol plants with distillers grains, five flour plants that have wheat midds, a soybean plant that crushes soybeans where hulls are the byproduct.

“In a few years, we're going to have a couple more plants that have even more byproducts available. We do have a plant that produces wet corn and gluten feed, but most of that is already priced out and sold into the Minnesota dairy market,” Hoppe said.

There are potato byproducts if a producer is close to a potato processing plant where french fries and hash browns are manufactured.

“We do create quite a bit of high-protein meals across North Dakota – canola meal, linseed meal, sunflower meal, corn gluten meal and soybean meal,” he said. “Usually, the cheapest source of protein is going to be distillers grains.”

When feeding a calf, Hoppe figures a 700-pound calf would eat about 3 percent of his body weight. In a dry matter intake, it would be less than that, about 2.7 percent of their body weight. A 700-pound steer would eat around 17-18 pounds of dry matter.

Feed is measured by the amount of energy the steer consumes. That would be 57 Mcal NEg (units to describe quantities of energy) or 14.12 pounds of total digestible nutrients (TDN), and they need about 13.1 percent of crude protein.

“Energy cost is the biggest single driver of costs in feeding a calf, so any way you can get energy at a lower cost that will still put gain on calves is going to be to your advantage,” he said.

If producers just purchased the feed for energy, it would cost a $1.99. If producers purchased the feed for just protein, it would cost $1.43, but in reality, when producers purchase energy, they get the protein with it at no charge.

The amount of protein a calf needs is 2.33 pounds per day and 1.74 pounds of that protein comes along with the energy that producers purchase. That leaves a need for supplemental protein of about 0.59 pounds.

The cost of protein is 44.80 cents per pound of protein, which means that producers spend an additional 26 cents a day just to get the protein needs to the calf.

“My point here is that energy costs about $2 a day, and protein costs are only 26 cents to increase the protein content of the ration to where the calf needs it to meet its requirements,” Hoppe said.

Water only costs about 2 cents a day, although there are places where it can be higher. But water – fresh water – is vital to calves.

NDSU can align producers with a company that does feed testing.

Hoppe discovered test weights for corn were good this year, rather than light as were initially suspected, and that is positive for good TDN value in feed.

Feed quality is always dependent on when the hay was cut. Hay quality decreases as season goes on, so the best hay is put up in June, he said.

Feed costs are about 90 percent higher than they were two years ago.

“I don't believe our cattle prices are 90 percent higher, so that's one of the issues we have to deal with. Freight costs are high this year because fuel costs are the highest they’ve been for a while. So be sure to consider freight cost when you’re hauling it any distance at all,” Hoppe said. “Grain prices are high. That’s just due to national and international demand, and like I say, hay prices always follow the corn prices because you’re buying energy and corn sets the price well.”

When selling calves after backgrounding, the goal usually is around 2.8 pounds per day of gain.

“It’s a real challenge if you’re going to finish cattle. You need to have an idea of where your feed costs and feed efficiencies are and where your targeted rates of gain are to get your growth,” he said.

Low rates of gain, less than two pounds average daily gain, works for growing replacement heifers or growing calves for the grass market.

“Whenever you’re trying to put cattle out on pasture, make sure their rates of gain in the feed yard are less than what the rates of gain will be out on pasture. That way the calves will continue to keep growing on pasture when it’s available,” Hoppe said.

Medium rates of gain between 2-3 pounds per day on average are a great way to grow cattle without adding extra body condition or fat.

“If you go greater than 3 pounds per day average gain, you have a propensity to put extra fat on calves and once calves get a little too much fat, that can reduce their subsequent feedlot performance when somebody else buys them,” he said.

It is important to know what the historical performance of your calves are.

“If they get fleshy after 120 days, don’t put them on 3 pounds per day gain – probably 2.5-2.8,” he said. “Know your calves, know their propensity for gain, and the compensatory gain that can happen and manage accordingly.”

For more on backgrounding, see https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/livestock/beef/production/backgrounding-cattle.