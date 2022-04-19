April spring blizzard concerns ranchers during calving

A massive blizzard hit the Northern Plains April 12-14, after dumping heavy snow in the Rockies and Northwest, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow totals were historic in many areas in the Northern Plains.

Whiteout conditions were reported as the wind intensified on Tuesday, April 12. Interstate 94, highways and county roads were closed in portions. The largest amount of snow fell on April 12, with the totals over the three days from 12-30 inches.

Drifts of 3-5 feet have been reported near Bowman, New England, and Dickinson, according to NWS.

The blizzard has been extremely difficult for ranchers, as many commercial cattlemen have started calving.

Steve Koester, owner of Koester Red Angus, with his wife, Tracey, said his dad, Roger, was out calving in the middle of the snowstorm on April 12 near Steele.

Roger and Jan Koester had just started calving on their ranch. With the snow, they needed to get the mother cow and her calf into the barn.

Tracey put the calf on a sled and used a tractor to pull the calf into the barn. The pair is doing fine in the barn.

Ranchers in certain parts of North Dakota are keeping a close eye on their pairs. They had some notice of the blizzard, but the snow is deeper in the western regions than expected. Calves have to get into the barns as soon as possible to stay warm and dry.

The last major spring blizzard in North Dakota in the spring happened in 1997, with more than 2 feet of snow falling over three days.

Snow drifted over fences and cattle were lost in great numbers. Ranchers were calving and weren’t able to reach calves in time.

Because of the strong winds, snow drifted over fences allowing cattle to walk out of pastures and into rivers and dams.

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.