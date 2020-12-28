Are heat-resistant cattle a thing of the future?

You don’t have to be in the cattle business long before you realize that both heat and cold stress have an impact on the welfare and productivity of your animals. The negative results caused by heat stress are becoming more apparent due to the changing global weather patterns – with heat stress is becoming a worldwide problem, especially during the summer months.

However, research has now started to develop genetics in cattle that ultimately improve heat resistance in cattle. Two groups, Acceligen, a subsidiary of Recombinetics, Inc., and Semex have joined forces to develop these heat resistance genetics for cattle.

On Aug. 31, 2020, the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research (FFAR) awarded a research grant of over $740,000 to Acceligen, and Semex provided a matching grant of a similar amount to make a total investment of almost $1.5 million to conduct this research in its beginning stages.

“As global temperatures continue to increase due to climate change, cattle experience heat stress more frequently and more intensely – even in traditionally temperate, non-tropical environments,” said Dr. Sally Rockey, FFAR executive director. “Adapting cattle to withstand the effects of heat stress is critical to ensuring global food security.”

Rockey noted, cattle, if not adapted to heat, can exhibit an extreme physical reaction to heat stress, including reductions in feed intake and milk production, slowed growth and increased disease susceptibility. These reactions decrease sustainable production and can result in severe illness or even death.