Bull sale catalogs have been arriving in rural mailboxes as cow/calf producers make their final plans for which bulls and which sales will fit their needs for the 2023 breeding season.

At the same time, seedstock producers have sorted their registered bulls, conducted last minute tests on their bulls, and prepared for their annual bull sale day at the ranch or auction barn.

It’s vital for producers to find the right bull or bulls for their operation and ones that fit their budget. In order to do that, producers may want to go through several sale brochures or websites and pick several bulls that would fit their operation.

“Producers will want to go through catalogs and pick several bulls that meet their criteria for making genetic improvement in their herd. The first bull you may want could be out of your price range,” said Doug Landblom, DREC beef cattle and integrated systems specialist.

Cow/calf operators will look at several factors when selecting their bulls, including evaluating the bull(s) EPDs and traits, and seeing whether the bull(s) would fit in their particular environment and operation.

“The process of selecting bulls really begins by evaluating those areas that need strengthening – without sacrificing current genetic progress,” Landblom said.

As cattle producers approach spring and are replacing bulls, knowing how the herd performs is an advantage. One tool available to cow/calf producers that evaluates a cow herd’s strengths and weaknesses is NDSU Extension’s Cow Herd Appraisal Program (CHAPS).

“As we think about the bull buying season, we need to know what the performance of our herd is already,” he said. “CHAPS provides the cow/calf producer with valuable information about their herd and assists with identifying areas where improvements can be made.”

CHAPS collects, stores, and evaluates individual herd data, according to Beef Improvement Federation guidelines. There is a cost to be a part of CHAPS, but the information it provides can make it well worth it.

“The program provides individual cow and lifetime progeny performance and ranks cows based on their most probable producing ability (MPPA), which is useful for identifying individual cows that have shown less than desirable production performance,” Landblom said.

A good time to use that MPPA ranking for a producer with CHAPS would be in a drought year when they had less grass available. The producer could easily see which cows were in the lower percentage rankings and sell those first.

The best females will breed a live calf every year.

“Each breeding female should be breeding early in the calving season and having a live calf every year to contribute to the cow herd’s performance and profitability,” he said.

Dr. David Lalman, Extension beef cattle specialist at Oklahoma State University and a former speaker at NDSU’s DREC Cow Congress, summed up some important points about cows and how a moderate framed cow could be less costly for cow/calf producers.

Here is a portion of what he has researched:

• Each 100 pounds of additional cow weight requires the equivalent of 600 pounds of additional high-quality grass hay per year.

• For each 100 pounds of additional cow weight, calf weaning weight increased by an average of 6.7 pounds.

• Each additional 100 pounds of cow weight generates $6 to $30 of added calf income, depending on the calf market.

• The addition of each 100 pounds of cow weight costs an additional $42 due to increased feed costs and grazing land requirements.

• Smaller and moderate-sized cows have a financial advantage for three primary reasons: higher stocking rates for smaller cows result in more pounds weaned per acre; lighter calves sell for a higher price per hundredweight; and the increased revenue from added weaning weights does not offset the higher feed costs of larger cows.

“CHAPS data specialists compile herd data and calculate yearly averages to establish the CHAPS benchmarks – five-year rolling averages of the yearly herd averages.

Those reproduction and production benchmarks in CHAPS include calving distribution, reproductive percentages (pregnancy, pregnancy loss, calving, calf death loss, weaning and replacement percentages); calf growth (birth weight, weaning weight, weight per day of age, average daily gain, age at weaning and pounds weaned per cow exposed); and production data (frame score, cow age, cow weight and cow body condition score).

“In a well-managed beef cattle operation, producers keep records. One way to identify your progress with your herd and to determine, ‘What are my goals, and do I need to make some changes in the bulls that I use to accomplish a particular goal?’ is to use those records in the CHAPS program, for example,” Landblom said.

He pointed out if a producer is having trouble with reproduction, they would benefit from selecting and working with cattle in a way that fits the environment.

By fitting the environment, Landblom said a producer would not want to buy cattle that have a real high feed and nutrient requirement and place them in an area where it’s hot and dry and the highest production grasses are not growing there.

“You put this cow that has a high nutrient requirement in that environment and there are going to be a percentage of cows that won’t get pregnant because of lactation,” he said. “But other cows will do just fine in that environment. We need to match the animal to the environment it’s going to be raised in.”

In addition, cow/calf producers will want to look at the bull’s EPDs and traits, such as weaning weight, yearling weight, and others to see which would improve their herd.

“You can sit down with your catalogs and compare bull A to bull B and bull C because EPDs are comparable,” Landblom said.

“The key is to do your homework and compare those bulls that fit into the criteria you are interested in and that you think are going to help improve your herd.”

When buying bulls for calf production, Landblom said while producers will focus on calving ease, weaning weight, and yearling weight values and ratios, they will also need to look at EPDs for the finishing industry.

“You’re a cow calf producer, and you produce calves that you sell into the feeding and finishing industry. But the people that buy your cattle are interested in carcass traits because they are selling carcasses,” he said. “So they are interested in carcass weight, which relates to muscling, and they are interested in the ribeye area, which also relates to muscling, as well as intermuscular fat deposition, which relates to marbling.”

Balancing traits is “really important” to the bull buyer because it is important to balance all of it for a good herd bull, Landblom said.

With this information in hand, determining herd weakness that can be improved through bull purchases becomes much easier, Landblom said.

“For the cattle industry to be successful, seedstock producers set genetic progress in motion for the entire industry and cow/calf producers generate a massive supply of nutritious beef necessary to the nation’s food security as well as export supply for a hungry world,” he concluded.