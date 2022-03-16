What do ranchers need to know before balancing cattle rations using Pearson Squares? A Pearson Square is a tool that can be used to calculate the portion of two feeds or more needed to meet protein or energy requirements of an animal.

Megan Van Emon, Montana State University Extension beef specialist, spoke to producers in a webinar about preparing to balance cattle rations using either a Pearson Square or a computer program.

“We need to know several things before determining the nutrient requirements of cattle and if the ration we develop will meet those requirements,” Van Emon said.

Montana State University has developed several examples of Pearson Squares for different needs, such as using two feed ingredients, using more than two ingredients, and calculating supplements. Van Emon used one of the examples, using two ingredients, to show producers how to build a Pearson Square.

In order to determine nutrient requirements, it is important to note the class of cattle, how long the cattle will be fed, and the current body weight and body condition score of those animals.

“Do we need to start looking at adding weight to our mature cows or maybe our bulls, which increases their nutrient requirements?” she asked. “In that case, we may have to alter the ration to meet those requirements.”

Ranchers will also want to note what production stage the cattle are in, whether there are gestating cows, cows in early or peak lactation, or cows at weaning when lactation requirements are removed.