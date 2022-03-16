What do ranchers need to know before balancing cattle rations using Pearson Squares? A Pearson Square is a tool that can be used to calculate the portion of two feeds or more needed to meet protein or energy requirements of an animal.
Megan Van Emon, Montana State University Extension beef specialist, spoke to producers in a webinar about preparing to balance cattle rations using either a Pearson Square or a computer program.
“We need to know several things before determining the nutrient requirements of cattle and if the ration we develop will meet those requirements,” Van Emon said.
Montana State University has developed several examples of Pearson Squares for different needs, such as using two feed ingredients, using more than two ingredients, and calculating supplements. Van Emon used one of the examples, using two ingredients, to show producers how to build a Pearson Square.
In order to determine nutrient requirements, it is important to note the class of cattle, how long the cattle will be fed, and the current body weight and body condition score of those animals.
“Do we need to start looking at adding weight to our mature cows or maybe our bulls, which increases their nutrient requirements?” she asked. “In that case, we may have to alter the ration to meet those requirements.”
Ranchers will also want to note what production stage the cattle are in, whether there are gestating cows, cows in early or peak lactation, or cows at weaning when lactation requirements are removed.
“This helps us determine what kind of demand that will put on the cow nutrient requirement,” Van Emon said.
Weight gain will be important to feedlot managers, as well as those who are developing heifers. In addition, breeding and the age that heifers will be when bred is another consideration for nutrient requirements.
“This helps us determine how much our heifers should weigh to ensure we have a successful breeding season,” she said.
Ranchers should also consider what feed ingredients they want to use in their ration for their cattle. According to Van Emon, a nutrient analysis is important to do, in order to have an accurate analysis of your animals.
“That way we can have a better picture of our nutrients, and having a more accurate picture leads to a more accurate ration,” Van Emon said.
Implants are more about the feedlot sector, which can improve feed efficiency and production. It is also important to look at what the target weight is at finishing for feedlot cattle.
With the Pearson Square, Van Emon explained how to create the two feed ingredient ration for protein and energy. She used common ingredients, chopped hay and corn silage.
“One thing to note is this is all done on a dry matter basis and we develop our rations by using our dry matter only,” Van Emon said. The water factor could dilute the numbers.
The example graphic shows a completed chopped hay and corn silage Pearson Square:
Step one: The value in the middle must be intermediate between the two values used in the left side of the square. In this example, 11 percent is the protein requirement for the animals. Chopped hay has 12.25 percent protein and corn silage has 10.8 percent protein.
“We have on our chopped hay as 12.25 percent in the top left (of the square), and 10.8 percent in the bottom left,” she said.
Van Emon said chopped hay has 88 percent DM, 12.25 percent protein and “we want to mix that with corn silage which has 35 percent dry matter and 10.8 percent protein.”
“What we are going to do is take this top left corner, the 12.2 percent, and subtract 11 percent from it, and we get 1.25,” she said. “We’re going to come over to the bottom left, to our corn silage, subtract diagonally, so we’re going to subtract 11 percent, which gets us 0.2 parts.”
Step two: If you end up with negative numbers, just disregard those during subtraction. Instead of being a negative .2, it is just .2.
Step three:Subtract the nutrient value from the nutrient requirement on the diagonal.
Then move the feed ingredients straight across to the right. So, meaning you’ll have 0.2 parts of chopped hay and 1.25 parts of corn silage. When you add the two parts together, it totals 1.45 total parts.
Now, to determine how much on a percentage basis, you need to include for your chopped hay and corn silage on a dry matter basis. Then move on to step four.
Step four:Add the parts of each ingredient and divide by the total to calculate the percent of the ration that each ingredient will represent.
“We now have our total parts and our individual parts of each feed ingredient,” she said. “To get the percent of chopped hay needed on a dry matter basis, you take 0.2 divided by 1.45, multiply that by 100, and on a dry matter basis, we get 13.8 percent chopped hay.”
The same equation done with the corn silage comes out to 86.2 percent of dry matter of corn silage.
Step five: Re-check the calculation to see if we met our 11 percent protein goal of that ration.
“Now, we’ve accounted for the entire diet with these two ingredients,” Van Emon said.