Bartholomay Kattle Kompany honored for environmental stewardship practices

Bartholomay Kattle Kompany of Sheldon, N.D., a diversified crop and cow-calf operation that always has environmental stewardship on its mind, was presented the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) on Sept. 24 during the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show.

“While I believe other people may deserve this award more than we do, nobody appreciates it more than I do,” said Keith Bartholomay, who owns and operates Bartholomay Kattle Kompany with his wife, Sandi, along with their son, Karl, and his wife, Rebecca Anderson. “I’ve spent a lot of years working in the conservation field, and to get this award from the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is pretty humbling.”

Located in the heart of the Sheyenne Delta, the Bartholomay family has been farming and ranching in the area for nearly 127 years. Due to the area’s sandy soils and high water table, the Bartholomays have made improving soil health a focus for their operation.

For Keith, his love for conservation began at a very early age.

“It was probably when I was about 8 years old,” he said. “Dad did a couple things that I didn’t like too well. We lived at a river bottom and he pushed some trees out. That was kind of my hunting and trapping area, so I didn’t like that too much. It was pasture at the time and he converted it to farmland to try and make a living. I didn’t understand that at the time, so it burned on me then.”

Keith studied range conservation in college and spent a number of years helping ranchers in Montana and Nevada develop and implement conservation practices before returning home to southeastern North Dakota.

“When the opportunity came up to come home, I jumped at it,” he said. “Dad started a few things on the ranch as it pertains to conservation, but we kept adding and adding over the years. I don’t know if we’re quite where we need to be yet, but I figure we’re about 10 years away from being where I want to be on the conservation end of it and having the outfit I always dreamed of.”

The Bartholomays utilize no-till farming practices and have worked every day to re-establish native grasses. Their pasture management strategy allows them to rotate the cattle more often and give the grass time to heal.

“I’m most proud of our grazing system,” Keith said. “We rotate 7-10 days between pastures to get through our rotation. This year we used each pasture only one time for a 10-day period, so the grass will have over 365 days of rest this coming year.”

In 2017, the Bartholomays constructed a hoop barn that is permitted by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for 500 head. The barn has allowed them to use less footprint and utilize the manure produced in the barn as fertilizer.

“We’re mainly a cow-calf operation, and with our hoop barn, we background our own calves,” Keith said. “Some years we finish them and some years we retain ownership and send them to a feedlot.”

The Bartholomays enjoy all the wildlife on their land and want to provide these animals a place to live and flourish. With new establishment of grass, ample cover, and many available sources of water, wildlife populations have blossomed at Bartholomay Kattle Company. They understand the importance of keeping the water clean, as the Sheyenne Delta provides water for not only themselves and the wildlife, but also for people in parts of Cass County and Ransom County. They remain vigilant in preserving the aquifer and the environment.

Keith also serves as a mentor for other cattle producers who are interested in learning more about environmentally-sound management practices through the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition.

“When we started the North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition, I was co-chair of that,” he said. “After a while, we started with mentorship, and that really caught on with the coalition. I’ve been a mentor since the program started, and people with questions can call me and I’ll give them advice based on what has or hasn’t worked for us.”

In presenting the award to the Bartholomays, NDSA President Jason Leiseth said, “Across this great state, cattlemen and cattlewomen alike are committed to the care of the land, air and water resources, and they take their responsibility seriously. On behalf of the Stockmen’s Association, I want to congratulate Bartholomay Kattle Kompany, a model example of stewardship, on this special achievement.”

As the state Environmental Stewardship Award winner, Bartholomay Kattle Kompany will next compete on a regional level with state winners from South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. If successful there, they will move on to the national competition.

“With most things we do, we consider what it’s going to do to the land as much as what it’s going to do to our cows,” Keith said. “It’s been quite a ride. A lot of people are animal scientists and love their cows, but I love our grass and cows are kind of a tool that allow me to make a living on this great land. Being a rancher allows me to work out there every day and see what God has created. It’s been a great life.”