Bateman reflects on nearly four-decade career with the ND Beef Commission

After more than 38 years of service to the state’s beef producers and consumers, North Dakota Beef Commission Executive Director Nancy Jo Bateman is officially retiring at year’s end.

“It will be nice to be able to step back and take a break,” Bateman said. “My husband (Rocky) has been mentally coming up with a very long “honey do” list for me, which is funny because it’s usually the other way around, but I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and getting more involved in our own farming operation.”

The Batemans, who farm southeast of New Salem, N.D., have become huge advocates of soil health – implementing many of those principles into their operation. Along with the farming operation, their oldest daughter and son-in-law operate a commercial Black Angus-influenced herd of cattle on the family’s land.

“My husband is a student of the soil and how healthy soil leads to healthy crops, which leads to healthy food for the rest of us,” she said. “We have some fairly rough land southeast of New Salem and we’ve got some marginal farmland, so the no-till farming and grazing practices have all contributed to restoring the land and making our operation work for our family.”

The early years

The foundation for Bateman’s 41-year career in the cattle industry was laid at an early age growing up as part of a diversified farm/ranch operation with her father, grandfather, and uncle.

“My family and our cousins always got to go help move cattle,” Bateman said. “I always thought that was really exciting as a kid. We also got to ride horses a lot.”

While cattle would one day be her future, horses were her early passion, as she competed in many high school rodeos and was eventually the North Dakota High School Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo North Dakota. Another area that drew her interest was 4-H and participating in demonstrations.

“We had an all-girls 4-H club where everyone had to pick a category, and mine ended up being the beef demonstration category,” Bateman recalled. “I was just fascinated, and it was really a big part of my learning early on about beef, its nutritional value, cuts of beef, and where they came from on a meat cut chart.”

With this newfound fascination, Bateman ended up on a foods and nutrition track at North Dakota State University, where she eventually earned a degree in food and nutrition with minors in animal science and communications.

Following graduation, Bateman started her career in the cattle industry with the North Dakota Dairy Promotion Commission and Dairy Council.

“I had that job waiting for me out of college, very much thanks to an animal science professor, Dr. Verlin K. Johnson,” she said. “He basically took the young ladies in animal science under his wing and helped all of us chart a course. He called me up my senior year and said, ‘I think I found a job that you’d be really interested in.’ I’m forever thankful to that man for watching out for me.”

After three years with the Dairy Promotion Commission, Bateman heard of a new opportunity with the North Dakota Beef Commission.

“At that time, they had an office manager, but not an executive director,” she recalled. “They had gone for over 10 years without an executive director on board. They had one in 1973 when the Beef Commission first started and then realized their funding wouldn’t support both positions, so that person left.

“Shortly before I started, the beef industry had increased the Beef Checkoff in North Dakota from $0.25 to $0.50 per head,” Bateman continued. “One of the priorities they had then was to bring a full-time staff person on as their executive director who could do programming for them. It looked really interesting to me, so I applied and was fortunate enough to be selected.”

Change over the years

During her nearly four decades with the North Dakota Beef Commission, Bateman has seen the Beef Checkoff develop from an idea into a program that drives demand for beef around the globe. She has also guided the organization through many issues, including red meat slandering, E. coli 0157:H7, and mad cow disease.

“A lot has changed over the years – our product has changed,” she said. “We have a high quality product that’s leaner and more well-trimmed, which makes it more desirable to today’s consumers.

“The Beef Checkoff has changed dramatically, as well,” she continued. “It was $0.50 when I started, and then in 1985, Congress passed the Beef Promotion and Research Act, which ushered in the national beef checkoff program. This was the third try the beef industry had to get a consistent nationwide Beef Checkoff. That took the checkoff to $1 per head, and it was consistent across all 50 states, which was monumental. It was also assessed on imported cattle and beef products, which was unheard of at that time. The purpose wasn’t to create yet another organization, but to provide funds to a program that needed more financial backing to make it work – more programming, more research to make sure everything done with checkoff dollars was done based on solid science about our product.”

Career highlights

As Bateman looks back on her career with the North Dakota Beef Commission, there are many things she is proud of, including the “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner” campaign.

“I’m extremely proud of that,” she said. “That has become an iconic advertising and marketing theme for the beef industry, and I’m very humbled by the fact that I was asked to be on the national committee to interview and select the national advertising agency that eventually came up with that. As a young executive, that was quite an experience.”

When Bateman first started with the North Dakota Beef Commission, with her nutritional background, it was at a time when “cholesterol” was viewed as a really bad word.

“That was a very big challenge for people like myself who work in the same nutrition field with other nutrition influencers and dietitians who were having a hard time understanding that beef could be an important part of a balanced diet,” she explained. “We didn’t have all the research in place at the time, but over those 40 years, we’ve been able to get the science established and now the beef industry and the North Dakota Beef Commission is looked upon as a very reputable, trusted source for nutrition information regarding our product.

“People can trust our product, our producers, and how our livestock is raised. All of that results in a product we are not only excited to feed to our own families because it’s delicious, nutritious and safe, but a product we’re excited to provide to consumers across our state, the country, and the international market,” Bateman concluded.

Congratulations to Nancy Jo Bateman on an incredible career and thank you for all that you’ve done to serve North Dakota beef producers!