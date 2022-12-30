Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more

For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June.

This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.

Selected participants pay for their own transportation to/and from the institute, which starts in Kansas City, Mo., and ends five days later in Cleveland, Ohio. The rest of the trip is funded by the AAA and CAB.

“It’s a very incredibly valuable program for our members,” said Caitlyn Brandt, AAA events and education coordinator.

She added that the institute focuses on teaching the members, “what they don’t already know.” Participants experience the entire beef value chain from pasture to plate.

Selected from across the United States and Canada, these motivated young leaders spend hours together talking about the cattle industry and their own operations.

Among those who have attended is Dustin Frey, Granville, N.D., Class of 2021.

Frey Angus Ranch raises Angus production females and bulls, and their 48th annual sale will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the ranch.

Frey, 37, completes herd registration with the AAA, so he was very interested in the first day’s tour of the association’s headquarters in St. Joseph, Mo.

The tour always begins at the headquarters where attendees learn about the many available programs and how the office operates. Just over 100 people are employed there to serve over 25,000 members.

Frey said he gained a lot of knowledge on how he could better provide Frey Angus Ranch registration materials. He also enjoyed meeting many people he had spoken to only by phone.

The Frey program is built on 60 years of breeding and selection, resulting in sales of over 130 performance tested yearling bulls annually. Frey and all the participants learned about AAA member services including registration, breeders’ reference materials, data access, and information on state and regional associations.

Angus Genetics Inc. is also housed at the AAA headquarters and is involved in DNA technology and testing. This subsidiary of AAA provides services in genetic evaluation to various breed organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

Next the Beef Leadership Institute participants head out via bus to see the feed yards of the Midwest, a packing plant, and processing facilities at Buckhead Meat, a Sysco Company focused on delivering exceptional food quality and safety to the food service industry.

Although the trip schedule changes from year to year, various allied industry members, like Neogen Corporation of Lincoln, Neb., Trans Ova Genetics of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Select Sires, Inc., give additional value to attendees.

The final leg of the trip is to Wooster, Ohio, to see the CAB headquarters and the nearby Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center.

They learn about marketing branded CAB products at grocery stores, the true value of a carcass, and how the farmer’s and rancher’s story is directly tied to the Certified Angus Beef story.

Brandt pointed out that most of the participants are used to feeding out a steer and taking it to the local meat locker. A few weeks later, they pick up high-quality beef products.

It’s good for them to learn how beef is viewed by the consumer who looks to the meat shelf or freezer at the grocery store for their beef needs.

The trip winds up with fantastic meals prepared at the CAB Culinary Center featuring new cuts and recipes.

“This was the highlight of the whole trip – to learn about all of the CAB products and how they are marketed throughout the country and the world,” Frey said.

All the touring and conversations provide young Angus breeders with new knowledge on every facet of the beef industry.

How they decide to use that information is up to each participant.

“We really want to make them more well-rounded individuals within the beef industry,” Brandt said. “The Beef Leaders Institute allows them to think from all sorts of different perspectives; and understand that what we are doing at the AAA with our programs and services affects everything down through the end product with CAB.”

Frey added that he used some of the information he learned as soon as he got on the jet heading home to North Dakota. He happened to be assigned a seat next to a businessman from India who was very interested in Certified Angus Beef. At the end of their flight, the businessman thanked him for the new knowledge.

That meant a lot to Frey and made the trip immediately worthwhile.

“The opportunities participants get, and the inside look at the beef industry – it’s a very unique opportunity,” Brandt said. “When they get to the end of the week, they are so overjoyed and pumped to go back to their operations. Just having the experience – let alone all the side conversations with their peers and networking – makes this a valuable program for our members.”

To learn more and apply for the program, please visit: https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/. Applications are due on Feb. 15.