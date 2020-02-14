Photo submitted by Aaron Strommen, Strommen Ranch, Fort Rice, N.D. Strommen Ranch will be offering 60 yearling Angus bulls at their ranch in Fort Rice on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. They will also be a part of the Badlands Angus Alliance, selling 60 coming 2-year-old Angus bulls and 500 plus commercial bred heifers at Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in Dickinson, N.D., on Dec. 1.