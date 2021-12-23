Bullingers a ranching, 4-H family in western North Dakota

In the Badlands of western North Dakota, Jared and Bridget Bullinger, along with their daughters, Carley and Bergen, and son, Asher, breed purebred registered Angus bulls and females at Bullinger Ranch.

“We’re a fifth-generation ranching family on a centennial farm that was homesteaded in 1911,” Jared said. “My dad, Harlan, has been on this ranch for 65 years – and I’m 39 and have been here since I was born.”

In addition to raising hardy northern Angus bulls, the Bullingers raise feedstocks, mostly alfalfa hay and hay mixes.

They calve in February and March and sell their bulls private treaty.

“We background our calves and sell our steers in December. We usually keep all our heifers and breed them; then we will sell a group of them as commercial bred heifers,” he said, adding that they may sell them earlier due to shorter pastures.

The Bullingers have full-time jobs off the ranch, as well. Jared works in finance at Bravera Bank, and Bridget, originally from Minnesota, works as a consultant dietitian, as well as a real estate agent at Home And Land Co.

It is often said that 4-H is a family affair – and that’s certainly true of the Bullinger family.

Jared and Bridget were both very involved with 4-H when they were younger, and they truly believe in the value that the organization has to offer.

“We’ve been in it with our kids for a total of five years,” he said.

All three Bullinger kids are members of the West River Club in Stark-Billings County 4-H.