Bullingers a ranching, 4-H family in western North Dakota

In the Badlands of western North Dakota, Jared and Bridget Bullinger, along with their daughters, Carley and Bergen, and son, Asher, breed purebred registered Angus bulls and females at Bullinger Ranch.
“We’re a fifth-generation ranching family on a centennial farm that was homesteaded in 1911,” Jared said. “My dad, Harlan, has been on this ranch for 65 years – and I’m 39 and have been here since I was born.”
In addition to raising hardy northern Angus bulls, the Bullingers raise feedstocks, mostly alfalfa hay and hay mixes.
They calve in February and March and sell their bulls private treaty.
“We background our calves and sell our steers in December. We usually keep all our heifers and breed them; then we will sell a group of them as commercial bred heifers,” he said, adding that they may sell them earlier due to shorter pastures.
The Bullingers have full-time jobs off the ranch, as well. Jared works in finance at Bravera Bank, and Bridget, originally from Minnesota, works as a consultant dietitian, as well as a real estate agent at Home And Land Co.
It is often said that 4-H is a family affair – and that’s certainly true of the Bullinger family.
Jared and Bridget were both very involved with 4-H when they were younger, and they truly believe in the value that the organization has to offer.
“We’ve been in it with our kids for a total of five years,” he said.
All three Bullinger kids are members of the West River Club in Stark-Billings County 4-H.
Carley is in her third year in 4-H, while Bergen is in her second year, but previously, both had two years as Cloverbud 4-H members.
Asher is currently a Cloverbud, enjoying getting started in 4-H.
While Asher was not able to show livestock at the fair as a Cloverbud this year, he helped show the Bullinger’s Angus in open class.
“I really like working with my heifer,” he said.
At school, for an ‘About Me’ project, Asher was asked, “What is your favorite sport?”
His answer was, “showing cattle,” which demonstrates Asher is already a rancher in the making.
The Bullingers work together as a 4-H family on projects and Jared and Bridget like that 4-H provides educational pursuits for their kids.
Bridget is also one of the 4-H leaders. When she was a 4-H youth, Bridget showed sheep and did other projects, so she is very familiar with the learning experiences and fun activities involved with being active in 4-H.
“4-H is a wonderful organization, so it is fun to help the kids with their various activities and projects,” Bridget said.
Bridget pointed out there are many opportunities, as well as learning experiences, in 4-H. While kids are learning how to raise and show cattle, they also learn about the industry and develop the confidence needed to show cattle in the best way.
“There are many opportunities in 4-H for the kids to explore different skills and learn through the projects they do,” she said.
The Bullinger kids have participated in many of the contests and activities 4-H has to offer.
“They have brought crops to the fair, they work on their gardening projects, they sew, bake and try different projects every year,” she said.
4-H members meet many new friends and learn while still having fun together.
“The kids go to a lot of different activities, including 4-H meetings during the year and 4-H camp in the summer with the friends they meet in 4-H,” she said.
Whatever 4-H project there is, the Bullinger kids “have probably tried it,” Bridget said.
“They have worked on health and safety projects and child development. Every year, they have enjoyed their projects and they try to improve upon what they did in previous years and continue to learn more about it,” she said.
4-H offers many judging events. During judging, 4-H kids compete and learn critical thinking skills.
“Our kids are on the Consumer Decision Making Judging Team and have always done clothing reviews,” Bridget said.
On the 4-H judging teams, members have to judge and give reasons for why they selected and placed classes a certain way.
For instance, in consumer decision making, the teams were given an array of products and had to choose the best products as they saw it, taking into consideration the scenario, the price, and other consumer aspects. Then, they needed to be able to tell the judges why they felt the way they did.
Carley said her favorite activity in 4-H this year was being part of the consumer decision making team.
“This year we judged and picked the best yogurt, boots, and other products and had to say why we felt a certain one was the best value,” Carley said.
Many 4-H members in Stark-Billings County and throughout the state raise, train, and show all kinds of livestock that they bring to the county fair or Achievement Days.
The Bullinger kids performed well at the 2021 Stark-Billings County Achievement Days held at the Stark County fairgrounds.
Carley won overall champion female with her yearling heifer, after her heifer was the class winner.
At the fair, Carley talked about how she got her yearling ready for judging in the arena.
“We took her to the wash area, and washed and had her hair blown out, and groomed her. I took her around (the arena) and answered questions about her for the judge,” Carley said.
Carley was also the reserve champion junior showman.
“The judge had us switch with the person next to us, so we had to show and judge each other’s animals. We needed to know a little about every animal and handle an animal that was new to us,” she said.
4-H members also prepare static exhibits, such as photography or building a bench out of wood or entering crops, for the annual event.
For one of the static exhibits at the fair, Carley cut and brought a sample of the intermediate wheatgrass from one of the Bullinger hay fields and entered it in the Plant Sciences division.
She won champion with the hay. It was a new project for her.
“I like 4-H because I like to try new things, such as new projects,” Carley added.
Bergen enjoyed showing her heifer calf, Rose, at the fair. She learned how to raise the calf, which included learning what Rose ate everyday and what health needs she had as a calf.
In order to prepare her heifer calf for the fair, Bergen fed her every day, halter broke her, and washed and groomed her.
“My heifer got used to me because I gave her treats,” Bergen said.
After Achievement Days, Bergen brought her heifer back to the ranch and turned Rose and her mother out to pasture with the other pairs.
“I’m excited because Rose just came home (to ranch headquarters) to be weaned,” Bergen said. She is planning on showing Rose next year at the fair when she will be a yearling.
The Bullingers work hard at the ranch as ranchers and off the ranch at other careers. Most importantly for the family, they work together and enjoy all the fun events and learning opportunities in 4-H.