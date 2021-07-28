Can producers hold on to cattle for higher prices in the future?

Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist, says drought conditions across the state and region are impacting the cattle market – particularly in North Dakota.

As of mid-July, pasture and range conditions in North Dakota rated poor-to-very poor totaled 71 percent. Surrounding states and percentages include: Montana, 80 percent; South Dakota, 66 percent; and Minnesota, 51 percent.

While there have been pockets of “nice green” pastures, conditions are mostly variable.

“It is pretty green in the southwest, but go five miles and there is nothing for pasture,” Petry said.

In the north central region of the state, pasture and range problems are in “exceptionally” poor shape.

But that is not true in other western states.

“It has been cooler and wetter than normal in other states, such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado, which has only 4 percent of its pasture in poor condition,” he said. “The main complaint in these states are it is too wet to get in and get haying done. There are a lot of cattle in these states.”

Producers would like to keep their pairs out on grass longer with the price of corn rising.

“With the higher corn prices, we are wanting to graze cattle longer, and put calves out on grass and keep them longer,” he said.

Producers in North Dakota are asking questions: “Should I reduce the herd? How many other feeds are there and what are prices going to be next year?

“There is no cookbook and every producer has a different situation,” Petry said.