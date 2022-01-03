Careful management of feed/pasture for cow longevity

When driving past the cow herd on pasture, there could be a reminder note on the pickup side mirror.

Caution: “Cow/calf pairs in mirror are larger than they appear.”

Joking aside, many producers are surprised when they learn the average U.S. beef cow has increased in size by 200 pounds over the last 20 years.

That means a producer might be feeding a 1,400-pound cow like she weighs 1,200 pounds.

“What does this mean? It means we’ve got to know our cows,” said Wesley Moore, M.S., nutritionist for Cargill.

“As nutritionists or nutrition providers, we can’t do a good job of feeding your cow if we don’t know how much she weighs; how much milk she produces.”

He spoke at an Angus University webinar presented earlier this year. Angus University was founded in 2020 to provide education to junior and adult members of the American Angus Association and the beef industry.

Knowing cow weight, approximate milk production in pounds, pounds of weaned calf per year, body conditioning score, and feed/pasture nutritive values are essential for nutritionists to put together a complete nutrition plan that works with an operation’s forage base and pasture environment, he said.

“On my operation, I’m not going to spend the money on a protein tub year-round,” he said. “They get expensive. We need to understand our grass base.”