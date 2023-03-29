Beef cow/calf producers can use a page from corn production to help keep parasites, like brown stomach worms, at bay.

Corn growers use a refuge when they plant Bt insect-protected seed corn along with non-traited seed corn. That slows the development of corn rootworm Bt-resistance.

Cattle producers can also use a refuge as one of four steps to help dewormers (anthelmintics) remain effective.

Where there’s cows, pasture, and manure in the northern U.S., there’s likely to be brown stomach worms trying to survive and thrive. Their resistance to dewormers may outpace the development of new cattle dewormers, so a well-rounded management program is needed.

The days have come and gone when using a dewormer in the spring and another in the fall was enough to control these roundworms.

As parasites continue to evolve and become resistant to dewormers, adhering to deworming best management practices will be more important than ever, said Dr. Ray Kaplan, DVM, University of Georgia.

Boehringer Ingelheim is campaigning for sustainable deworming practices. They are recommending that cow/calf producers adopt four deworming “pillars” or strategies built on a strong veterinarian/producer foundation.

“One of the most important things I recommend is working with a veterinarian to develop a preventative health program that’s customized for their particular operation,” said Dr. DL Step, DVM, Boehringer Ingelheim.

He recommends producers and veterinarians work together to implement four key protocols:

• Diagnostic testing – Complete routine diagnostic tests (fecal egg count or fecal egg count reduction tests) to determine a baseline and the effectiveness of a deworming program.

• Combination treatment – Use two dewormers of different drug classes with different mechanisms of action.

• Refugia – Leave a portion of the herd selectively not dewormed. This maintains a portion of the population in refuge to reduce drug-resistance selection pressure caused by repeated dewormer applications.

The amount of refugia needed is different for every cow/calf operation, so diagnostic testing and working with a veterinarian are needed for success.

• Pasture management – Limit overgrazing, maintain correct forage heights, and rotate pastures to reduce parasite loads in the pasture.

Brown stomach worm

Ostertagia ostertagi is the Latin name for brown stomach worm. This parasitic red/brown worm is about 3/8-inch in length and lives mostly in the lining of the abomasum in cattle.

These worms damage the lining of the abomasum as they mature from larvae to adult worms. The stomach is thickened and red and covered with white nodules.

After male and female worms mate, brown stomach worm eggs travel out with the manure and onto the pasture ground.

“Depending upon the environmental conditions, which are related to heat, humidity, and moisture, those eggs will hatch out over a period of time – they won’t all hatch out at the exact same time,” DL Step said.

The larvae go through first (L1), second (L2), and third (L3) stages. In L3, the larvae will migrate up 2-4 inches on vegetation.

The animals graze and eat the larvae.

“The brown stomach worm fairly rapidly enters the abomasum and continues developing to complete the cycle,” he said.

The cattle

Cattle that are heavily infected with brown stomach worms may be unable to put on weight. Other symptoms of worms included: lethargy, rough haircoat, loose stools or scours, bottle jaw and death.

Also causing economic and “quality of life” damage is “subclinical parasitism,” in which the cattle have internal parasites but there are no outward signs.

“It can be very significant from a performance standpoint, and the health of the animal, and really can affect the producer’s bottom line because of a performance problem,” he said.

Treatment

There are three classes of dewormers used in cattle – Benzimidazoles (white dewormers), Macrocyclic Lactones (endectocides), and Imidazothiazoles.

Some dewormers control worms up to four weeks, while extended-release products help control worms up to 150 days.

Dewormer resistance is documented in animals, but simply changing the classification of dewormer used isn’t enough to build a sustainable deworming program.

A veterinarian needs to determine what types of dewormers will work well together.

And just because a producer administers dewormers in different ways (orally, down the back, subcutaneous injection) doesn’t necessarily mean they are using different classes of dewormers.

Working with a veterinarian is essential to setting up a proper protocol.

What producers can do

Knowledge is power when it comes to understanding parasitic worms and dewormers. Considering refugia – leaving a portion of the cattle untreated – to try to dilute the potential resistance holds potential.

In addition, offering clean and ample water is important for good cattle health. Managing pastures and good fencing with plenty of clean and healthy green forages will help with the operation, too.

Finally, DL Step asks producers to use proper Beef Quality Assurance guidelines for dewormer storage, handling, dosage and administration.

When cattle are dewormed and processed, record the date and products used right away. And work with your veterinarian to determine the right time to perform a fecal egg count reduction test. Hopefully it will provide great information that worm numbers are knocked down and the cattle will do well.