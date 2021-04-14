Consider pre-breeding vaccinations for reproductive insurance

For cow/calf producers across the region, the edge of profitability is often times razor thin. Minimizing input costs to maximize income is a balancing act with each individual operation prioritizing expenses differently. One expense often treated differently from ranch to ranch is pre-breeding vaccinations.

Although opinions as to why or why not administration of pre-breeding vaccines can be vast, according to Dr. Carla Sanford, Montana State University Extension beef specialist, they are essential for maintaining herd health, protecting fertility and preventing abortions.

“The big reproductive diseases pre-breeding vaccinations protect against are Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR) and Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD),” Sanford said.

Both IBR and BVD are highly contagious viral diseases that can spread through a herd like wildfire and outbreaks can be traced back a single infected animal. While neither disease is an instant death sentence to cattle, there is no cure for IBR or BVD. Infected cattle can display a variety of symptoms, but most important to cow/calf producers is the fact that both IBR and BVD can cause fertility issues and even abortion.

Once infected, cattle will forever host and shed these viruses. Due to how contagious IBR and BVD are, open herds and/or herds that come in contact with other cattle are highly susceptible. A strict vaccine protocol is a producer’s only chance at mitigating exposure to these diseases.

“In my opinion, I definitely think pre-breeding vaccinations are worth the cost. Especially considering how easily commingling can occur,” Sanford pointed out.