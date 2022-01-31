Considering direct marketing? Talk with an insurance agent

Direct marketing delicious foods you have raised is exciting, but there are many steps to complete for success.

Like the duck who looks calm on the water’s surface while paddling furiously underneath, the direct marketer must pay attention to proper food handling practices and have all of the legal requirements in place.

That includes obtaining proper insurance, creating a separate LLC for meat sales, and understanding processing options.

Product liability insurance is imperative, said Todd Churchill, BizOps Consulting CFO and lead of Business Strategy Services with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA).

“You call your insurance agent and tell them that you want to sell meat directly to consumers, farmers’ markets, and restaurants, and you want to make sure you have product liability insurance – a minimum of $1 million on your farm policy,” Churchill said.

Churchill has worked as a consulting CFO to over 130 businesses and non-profit organizations since 1997, including meat processing and food distribution. He founded Thousand Hills Cattle Company featuring grass-fed beef, and he’s currently co-founder of Blue Nest Beef, which offers beef managed on grasslands that support birdlife. He also leads the Business Consulting practice for CLA’s farm and ag clients in Minnesota.

If a farmer sells beef to a consumer who eats the beef and gets sick, the consumer’s health insurance company will most likely sue the farmer.