CREC researching hemp, soybean hulls for cattle feed

At NDSU’s Central Dakota Ag Day, Bryan Neville, NDSU livestock researcher at Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC), talked about some exciting research projects going on now and in the future.

With all the hemp being grown in North Dakota, CREC would like to see if hemp could be fed primarily as a protein supplement for cattle.

“We’re looking at feeding hemp meal cake as a feed ingredient in the cattle diet – trying to get some feed use instituted for producers in the state,” Neville said.

Hemp and hemp by-products are currently not an approved feed or feed ingredient in livestock diets.

“We would like to see if feeding hemp would be feasible, primarily as a protein supplement,” he added.

Several studies regarding feeding livestock hemp will be researched in the future at the center.

In addition to hemp, the CREC livestock teams are looking at including soybean hulls as a partial forage replacement in beef cow/calf rations in the dry lot.

“We included those soybean hulls at 25-27 percent of the diet,” Neville said.

They found no differences in cow performance, very minimal impacts to milk production and no difference in the end result to calf performance on those cows.

A different research project that is being proposed would involve feeding dry distillers grains (DDGS) to calves.

CREC researchers want to use DDGS to stimulate intake in receiving cattle.

“Can we use DDGS in cattle receiving diets? Can we use it to attract calves to the bunk and does the extra feed help improve calf performance right after weaning?” Neville said.