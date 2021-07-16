Dr. Ethan Andress appointed as North Dakota state veterinarian

Dr. Ethan Andress officially hit the ground running July 12 with his new position as North Dakota State Veterinarian and Director of the Animal Health Division.

He replaces former state veterinarian Susan Keller, who retired in June after more than 23 years of service to the state.

Andress formerly operated the West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger, N.D., building it from the ground up, with his partner veterinarians for over 20 years. He brings much more to the table than “building a business.” He brings forth a history of passion for animals, community, and family, which makes him an incredible asset to the state.

“One of the strengths I bring to the office is that I have been working with producers for the last 25 years, and I am bringing their experiences here. We’ve talked about all their experiences over lunch while working cattle during the day, and their challenges with identification programs, government regulations – and I bring a perspective from the producer and the business side,” Andress said.

North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring, in appointing the veterinarian, said Andress brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in bovine, equine, and bison medicine.

“Andress’ business background will also be an asset to our animal health programs and the state,” Goehring said.

Andress grew up on his parents’ hobby farm in Lodgepole, S.D., a stone’s throw from Hettinger, and enjoyed rural life on the ranch. His father owned and operated Grand River Honey Company, while his mom took care of the animals and the three boys. According to Andress, they had 40 acres and a menagerie of animals – two horses, a brown swiss dairy cow, a steer, dogs and cats, a pet snake, a pet raccoon, and bum lambs. They raised ducks, turkeys, pigeons, geese and other animals. Andress joked he was “raised in a zoo.”