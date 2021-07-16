Dr. Ethan Andress appointed as North Dakota state veterinarian

Dr. Ethan Andress officially hit the ground running July 12 with his new position as North Dakota State Veterinarian and Director of the Animal Health Division.
He replaces former state veterinarian Susan Keller, who retired in June after more than 23 years of service to the state.
Andress formerly operated the West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger, N.D., building it from the ground up, with his partner veterinarians for over 20 years. He brings much more to the table than “building a business.” He brings forth a history of passion for animals, community, and family, which makes him an incredible asset to the state.
“One of the strengths I bring to the office is that I have been working with producers for the last 25 years, and I am bringing their experiences here. We’ve talked about all their experiences over lunch while working cattle during the day, and their challenges with identification programs, government regulations – and I bring a perspective from the producer and the business side,” Andress said.
North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring, in appointing the veterinarian, said Andress brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in bovine, equine, and bison medicine.
“Andress’ business background will also be an asset to our animal health programs and the state,” Goehring said.
Andress grew up on his parents’ hobby farm in Lodgepole, S.D., a stone’s throw from Hettinger, and enjoyed rural life on the ranch. His father owned and operated Grand River Honey Company, while his mom took care of the animals and the three boys. According to Andress, they had 40 acres and a menagerie of animals – two horses, a brown swiss dairy cow, a steer, dogs and cats, a pet snake, a pet raccoon, and bum lambs. They raised ducks, turkeys, pigeons, geese and other animals. Andress joked he was “raised in a zoo.”
“My Dad was in the beekeeping business. As a small kid, I was allergic to bees, and every time I was stung, it was a race to the emergency room,” Andress said.
While a bee sting as a child led to a lifelong struggle with allergy shots and needed exposures to bees – it ultimately helped with his decision for a career in agriculture as a veterinarian. It was always difficult as a single bee sting led to an emergency room visit. His brother ended up taking over the family business while Andress pursued agriculture in other ways.
Andress places a huge value on “community.” Lodgepole had a population of 14. He went to a one-room schoolhouse for his elementary years, and there was never a shortage of bonding among families and children.
In high school, Andress developed admiration and respect for his assistant wrestling coach, Dr. Safratowich, a veterinarian, and Dr. Berg, a wrestling advisor, who was also a veterinarian.
“As I went on to high school, I started connecting with veterinarian families, their lifestyle, and relationships with local ranchers and local ranching families in the community,” he said.
As Andress reflected on heading to college, he wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do, but he knew “it fit him” to work in a rural community as a veterinarian.
Andress graduated in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University in biology. When Andress was in veterinary college, he was required to do several rotations in different veterinary practices to become familiar with different kinds of animal medicine, which included West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger. He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1997.
Following graduation, Andress worked for three years as an associate veterinarian at Animal Health Center in Redfield, S.D.
“I worked for Dr. Baus and his family. It was a mixed animal practice – a little bit of everything – and I started tinkering with ultrasounding for pregnancy diagnosis,” he said. “I gained a tremendous amount of experience at that practice.”
Dr. Baus pushed Andress outside of his comfort zone. Through those experiences, he ended up meeting a lot of older veterinarians.
“One major thing I learned was that I needed to take care of my family,” he said. “There are always emergencies, and ranchers are always awake and thinking about work, but you need to take time for your family.”
Many of those older vets willingly shared experiences about working many hours and missing out on time with their families.
“That was one of the biggest lessons that I have taken with me throughout my career,” he said. “It really helped us with our veterinary business and making sure our veterinarians and staff find balance in their lives.”
Dr. Baus also taught him about the business side of the veterinary medicine world.
“You have to learn how to manage employees; you have to learn to make payroll; deal with social issues – all those things that are outside veterinary medicine,” he said. “A lot of people go into veterinary medicine because they love animals and what you learn is you have to love people, as well. Every one of those animals comes with a person attached to it, and if you can’t work with people, that animal will not be returning to your facility.”
Andress places tremendous value on family thanks to the life lessons taught by his mentors. In 1992, Andress married the love of his life and his high school sweetheart, Denise, and the couple chased their dreams together. Denise is now working for the state of North Dakota, helping develop rural health in the communities. They have two adult children: Alec and Cassie, both of which consider their rural experience valuable and chase agriculture and the medical field as their passions, as well. Alec is now beginning his Ph.D. program in entomology, focusing on honey bee research and Cassie just graduated with her masters in speech-language pathology and began working at Sanford Health this summer.
Andress is a past president and a current member of the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners and has served in various other veterinary and community organizations and associations.
In his new role, Andress is thrilled to help people in new ways as North Dakota State Veterinarian.
“The state veterinarian is an employee of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, hired by Doug Goehring, but is also under the direct supervision of the North Dakota State Board of Animal Health. These individuals represent each industry and serve as the guidance for the state veterinarian. The state veterinarian’s role is to enforce the rules and guidelines of the board,” he explained.
Andress describes the role as a mix of a lot of things – a veterinarian, management of an office, management of disease, and being able to help producers at the next level.
“Basically, I am a representative of the industry, and help enforce the laws and codes of the state, and rules of the board,” he said. “The list of what we do is immense, but it is an exciting challenge because we represent the people. There are a lot of things you see and read about as a veterinarian, and now you get thrown in the fire of learning how all of it is maintained and controlled.”
While it was difficult leaving his friends in his community, part of being state veterinarian will still be working for producers – just on a larger scale. A producer who is a friend of Andress’ told him, “Ethan, we’re going to miss you, but we need you in Bismarck.”
He credits the majority of his success to his mentors and the wonderful people he’s surrounded himself with throughout his life. He left an amazing team at West River Veterinary Clinic to enter into another great team at the state level. Andress is hopeful that in the office, “We can provide a balance of producer and government to provide safety and still allow for growth of business.”
When asked about animal diseases, Andress says there are a lot of concerns on the radar. Each part of the industry faces different challenges, from Chronic Wasting Disease in wildlife and its potential effects on privately raised elk herds, to Avian Influenza and its impact on commercial poultry production, to Tuberculosis and its concerns to the cattle industry. Those are just the tip of the iceberg when discussing foreign animal diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease.
“Our responsibility is to make sure that people don’t bring in diseases and problems that could hurt the entire industry, but at the same time, you need the genetics and the growth in the animals to build successful businesses,” he said. “The hardest part is trying to balance the safety and protection of all animals, while at the same time allowing for the success of the individuals. These diseases, although rare, impact our ability to trade with foreign nations and affect global health.”