Drought could impact 2022 spring grazing

The statewide drought this year could impact 2022’s spring grazing, according to Miranda Meehan, NDSU Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist.

“The entire state has been impacted by some level of drought throughout the 2021 growing season, as well as in the fall of 2020,” Meehan said.

Many areas of the state were lacking in precipitation in fall 2020, particularly in the central part of the state, with the largest departure from normal moisture located in the south central portion of North Dakota (averaging 10 inches below normal).

“As we moved into spring 2021, that fall deficiency actually reduced potential for forage production,” she said. “Our cool season grasses that we have here in North Dakota start to develop their tiller in the fall before the next growing season.”

Many of the grasses aborted their tillers in 2020, so they had to start over in the spring.

The deficiency in rain continued in the spring, through the critical time for forage growth in the state. That time period is April 1 through June 30.

In July 2021, several counties in the north central region of the state were 76-100 percent reduced in range and pasture production.

“Areas in the north central part of the state were in exceptional drought by July 2021,” Meehan said.

A few scattered counties throughout the state were 26-50 percent reduced, while the majority of counties were 51-75 percent reduced in range and pasture production.

What is the 2022 season going to look like in terms of pasture and forage production?