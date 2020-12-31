Economic selection tools help with herd decisions

Technological advancements have provided a boost to Red Angus Association of America (RAAA) members/seedstock operators, giving them the tools they need for genetic advancements and making improvements in their registered herds.
These advancements, such as indexes and DNA testing, have also aided commercial cattlemen in purchasing a purebred bull or cow – an investment in their herd for years to come.
RAAA recently updated its economic selection indexes. The new all-encompassing index for profitability and sustainability is called the ProS index.
The ProS index is expressed in dollars per head born.
“We started working on the index updates a little over a year ago,” said Ryan Boldt, RAAA director of breed improvement. “The ProS index is an economic selection index that covers traits from conception through harvest.”
According to Boldt, economic selection indexes have been around since the 1940s.
“Economic selection indexes are considered the most effective method to make multi-trait genetic improvement,” he said.
In addition, some Red Angus seedstock producers/RAAA members have also had their registered bulls and cows genomically enhanced through DNA.
This helps EPDs be more accurate and assists commercial cattlemen to find out more information on registered animals before buying them.
According to the RAAA, DNA testing enhances EPDs, verifies parentage and rules out any genetic abnormalities.
Genomic testing can especially help commercial cattlemen when they are selecting a yearling bull.
“A yearling bull has not sired any calves. If the bull is genetically-enhanced through DNA, it helps their EPDs be more accurate for their progeny,” said Jodi Schriefer, RAAA member/Red Angus seedstock producer in North Dakota. “DNA is an important tool to have when buying or selling a sire.”
Last year, the RAAA implemented a Red Cow Rally to help seedstock producers/RAAA members DNA all their registered cows at a discounted price.
The RAAA wanted more of the registered cows genomic-enhanced through DNA.
“There is more DNA data, it seems, on bulls than cows. We took advantage of the program and had all our cows genomically enhanced,” Schriefer said.
Schriefer pointed out that anyone wanting to purchase any of these genomically enhanced cattle could go to the RAAA website and find the DNA data, which is called a GGP test.
“If you are buying a yearling bull, now you can look up not just the sire’s DNA genomic data, but the dam’s DNA genomic data,” she said.
With DNA, Red Angus seedstock producers/members have the option of incorporating genomic data through DNA into EPD calculations.
Combining information gained from the DNA test with RAAA’s two decades of Total Herd Reporting (THR) data provides producers with the “most reliable genetic predictions in the beef industry,” according to RAAA.
Boldt said indexes also help with selections.
RAAA again turned to its large database of its members/seedstock producers’ data on their registered bulls and females to develop the ProS index.
“The ProS index allows for genetic improvement in progeny because it applies an economic weighting to EPD profiles,” Boldt said. “Since the ProS index covers traits from conception to harvest, selection that results in the improvement of this index will increase profitability across all sectors of beef production.”
The ProS index combines the HerdBuilder and GridMaster indexes.
“The new index is an updated index, and all-purpose index, that combines the already-existing HerdBuilder and GridMaster indexes,” he said.
The GridMaster index is used for producers whose primary goal is to maximize profitability of feeder cattle in the feedlot and on the rail.
“The GridMaster index is all about carcass traits, such as marbling,” Schriefer said.
Producers who want to build profitable herds use the HerdBuilder index.
Traits from the two indexes that are now included in ProS index include: calving ease direct, calving ease maternal, weaning weight, milk, mature weight, heifer pregnancy, stayability, Average Daily Gain (ADG), carcass weight, dry matter intake, marbling, backfat and ribeye area.
The RAAA released the updated indexes this fall, and the indexes are currently available.
The ProS index is known as a selection index.
“A selection index helps estimate differences in an operation’s overall profitability from a specific selection decision,” Boldt said.
The ProS index can be used by all cattlemen, giving them the information they need to make cattle management decisions in order to become more profitable and work towards greater beef industry sustainability.
“These new indexes are the best that have ever been available for describing Red Angus genetics,” said Tom Brink, RAAA CEO.
Brink said the association is “excited about how these new tools will enable our breeders to make rapid, multi-trait genetic advancement in the years ahead.”
The index updates were part of a recently completed strategic plan that had three “critical” goals in mind.
One of those goals was to create market demand and market share for Red Angus cattle.
Brink said demand is increasing for Red Angus cattle at all market levels. Currently, the Red Angus breed beef market share is 9 percent.
“Our goal is to reach a 20 percent beef breed market share by 2030,” he said.
The other two goals were to increase information for RAAA members and to create and improve genetic prediction tools.
The ProS index was one of those tools.
“These tools are some of the best for identifying animals that will improve the profitability of commercial operations,” Boldt said.
For more on the RAAA and its data, see https://redangus.org.