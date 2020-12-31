Economic selection tools help with herd decisions

Technological advancements have provided a boost to Red Angus Association of America (RAAA) members/seedstock operators, giving them the tools they need for genetic advancements and making improvements in their registered herds.

These advancements, such as indexes and DNA testing, have also aided commercial cattlemen in purchasing a purebred bull or cow – an investment in their herd for years to come.

RAAA recently updated its economic selection indexes. The new all-encompassing index for profitability and sustainability is called the ProS index.

The ProS index is expressed in dollars per head born.

“We started working on the index updates a little over a year ago,” said Ryan Boldt, RAAA director of breed improvement. “The ProS index is an economic selection index that covers traits from conception through harvest.”

According to Boldt, economic selection indexes have been around since the 1940s.

“Economic selection indexes are considered the most effective method to make multi-trait genetic improvement,” he said.

In addition, some Red Angus seedstock producers/RAAA members have also had their registered bulls and cows genomically enhanced through DNA.

This helps EPDs be more accurate and assists commercial cattlemen to find out more information on registered animals before buying them.

According to the RAAA, DNA testing enhances EPDs, verifies parentage and rules out any genetic abnormalities.

Genomic testing can especially help commercial cattlemen when they are selecting a yearling bull.