Economics drive use of beef bulls on dairy cows

The decision to AI dairy cows with beef semen must include tangible economic benefits.

Every dairy will have its own reasons – but limiting the number of heifers that will enter the mature herd ultimately has to make sense to the operation’s bottom line.

A big push to use beef semen in dairy has gained popularity but was used by some dairies beginning as early as 2012 – and was a common practice in the past, too – especially for cows that had trouble settling.

In the right circumstances, black-hided crossbred calves are worth twice as much as the straight 4-5-day old Holstein bull calf.

Some dairy farmers have decided to consider using beef semen, at least in the short-term, if they have enough dairy heifers/cows available.

During a recent webinar hosted by Penn State Extension, dairy experts there noticed that breeding dairy with beef is gaining traction across the U.S. They shared their own thoughts on what farmers may be considering as they venture along this path.

“When we talk about breeding to beef, we’re essentially planning out two years in advance, right? We’re going to be pulling heifers out of the dairy enterprise and shifting them into a beef option. When we do that, we need to make sure that we’re planning ahead to know where our farm is going to be,” said Robert Goodling, Penn State Extension associate.

He listed several questions that dairy farmers may ask themselves when considering beef semen:

• What animals, including their genetic contributions, do we need for this herd?