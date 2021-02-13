Fixed-time AI could lead to increased economic gain

It is largely agreed upon that the largest money hole in cow/calf operations is feeding expenses, with breeding costs being a close second. It’s a tough spot for producers as neither expense can be avoided and both are essential. Just like feed bills can be tweaked and downsized, it is possible that breeding costs can mitigated as well through the use of fixed-time artificial insemination (AI).

The Beef Reproductive Task Force, a multi-disciplinary group that focuses on beef cattle reproduction, management and reproductive technologies, held a webinar on Jan. 20 where the actual value of fixed-time AI was discussed. Dr. Vitor Mercadante from Virginia Tech led the discussion and shed light on the often overlooked economics behind efficient cow breed up.

U.S. cow/calf producers operate with the sole goal of having every cow wean a healthy, heavy calf with the genetic potential to perform. To do so, Mercadante says producers must strive for reproductive efficiency within the herd.

“I like to define reproductive efficiency as maximizing pregnancy rates as early as possible in the breeding season and developing or selecting replacement heifers that have high fertility. We want to do all of that at the lowest cost possible,” he explained during the webinar.

Fixed-time AI has become a popular way for producers to achieve increased breed up rates early in the breeding season. Beyond that, fixed-time AI is also a great way to select for specific traits, achieve uniformity in the calf herd, and arguably most importantly, access superior genetics at an affordable rate.