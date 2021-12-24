Focusing on maternal traits, Hoffmann Angus Farm a true family-run operation

WHEATLAND, N.D. – Raising a predominately Angus cattle herd in eastern North Dakota, Hoffmann Angus Farm is truly a whole family affair.

The family ranch consists of Dallas Hoffmann and his wife, Karla, and their kids; Terry and his wife, Sue; Danny and his wife, Mary Beth; Billy and his wife, Marcene; Logan and his wife, Kelcey, and their kids; Lance Hoffmann; Chris and his wife, Jen, and kids; as well as Pete and Abbie Boyle. The family unit works together on the ranch raising a cattle herd consisting of Black Angus cattle, a couple Herefords, and a few commercial cows that are Angus-based.

“The Angus breed is what we like best,” Dallas said. “They’re maternal and we really like their carcass.”

In total, the Hoffmanns have about 250 head on their eastern North Dakota ranch, about 30 miles west of Fargo.

The Hoffmann’s host a pair of sales each year. They have a fall female sale in November, which is held jointly with several other producers, and they also have a bull sale, which is held the second Thursday in February. Their bull sale in 2022 will be held on Feb. 10.

Dallas and his brothers are the fourth generation on the ranch. Growing up in the cattle industry, Dallas says there isn’t a better group of people to grow up around.

“The people, the other breeders, the people you deal with in production agriculture, they’re some of the best people around,” he said.

The Hoffmanns start calving during the last week of January each year. Their goal is to have all the new calves on the ground by April 1.