For hay sheds destroyed by storms, B-Wrap offers farmers another option

By ANDREA JOHNSON

Minnesota Farm Guide/Farm & Ranch Guide

 

As farmers put their building sites back together after May storms, an alternative to building a new hay shed is available this summer.

Tama and John Deere offer B-Wrap – a patented “breathable” wrap with “microscopic pores.”

When B-Wrap is applied correctly to high quality baled hay, straw or stover, the bale remains in pristine condition.

Available in 4- or 5-foot rolls, B-Wrap kits are installed in certain models of John Deere balers by John Deere dealerships.

The product works with John Deere 7 Series, 8 Series, 9 Series, and the current 0 Series Round Balers equipped for netwrap, said Chase Milem, marketing manager for hay and forage at John Deere in the U.S. and Canada.

Twine-only balers are not compatible with B-Wrap.

Milem added that he doesn’t expect any shortages of B-Wrap during the 2022 growing season.

After dry hay is properly windrowed, cured and prepared for baling, the process of adding B-Wrap takes a few seconds longer than applying netwrap only.

When the bale reaches full size, the wrapping process begins. First, one revolution of John Deere CoverEdge netwrap is applied. Then a pre-measured length of B-Wrap is applied, before two additional revolutions of CoverEdge netwrap are applied. This secures the B-Wrap to the bale, and built-in fasteners keep the entire wrap in place, according to information from Tama’s website.

The B-Wrap technology then sheds water and moisture from the baled hay.

“Anything the weather wants to throw at it – whether it be snow or hard rains throughout that time – it’s going to be able to (keep) the water from damaging the hay,” he said.

Wrapping hay in regular white plastic can lead to trapped condensate and mold growth.

The patented B-Wrap technology with microscopic pores allows water vapor inside the bale to escape.

The B-Wrap bale will take up ground moisture, Milem said, but the pores allow the moisture to escape and evaporate.

It is recommended to place the bales on well-drained surfaces.

In addition, B-Wrap offers some UV protection to help maintain nutritional value for dairy, beef, sheep or goat operations.

Some livestock operations feed first cutting alfalfa and then use B-Wrap for high-quality second and third cutting that will be stored longer than six months.

“Anything you are looking to carryover – beyond that six-month-window – is really where you are going to see the return on investment,” he said. “Netwrap is good, but this is better.”

B-Wrap can’t improve poor quality hay, and it’s not a product for forage or silage-type feed.

Online testimonies do show beef cows quickly selecting B-Wrap hay over netwrap hay. A study at the University of Minnesota showed moisture levels of B-Wrap hay stayed similar to harvest moisture (10 percent) one year after harvest. No dry matter was lost over the year-long timeframe.

“It’s an unfortunate weather event that went through the area, and it destroyed a lot of buildings that customers store their hay in,” Milem said. “As we know, getting something built right now can be difficult, because things are pushed out a long way with various contractors.

“I would say B-Wrap is a very good alternative for those who were planning to store their hay in a barn. This gives barn quality hay without the barn,” he concluded.

