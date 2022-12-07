Free publication focuses on animal agriculture, zoonoses, more

An important publication has been published by the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST).

“Zoonotic Diseases in Animal Agriculture and Beyond: A One Health Perspective” was published in November 2022. It focuses on the relationships between humans, animals, and the environment in the spread of disease.

Zoonoses – diseases transmitted from animals to people – have been around for as long as animals have been domesticated.

With the rise of the Industrial Revolution and modern sanitation practices, zoonoses became less of a threat to many people.

From the mid-19th century through the early 20th century, the rise of sanitation, the discovery of penicillin (1928), and the rise of longer life expectancies, there was a decrease in the mortality of infectious diseases, said Dr. Lonnie King, DVM, MS, MPA, ACVPM, task force chair for the publication and dean emeritus at The Ohio State University.

“It was even thought in the 1970s, the era of infectious diseases was over,” King said. “Of course, that was very premature.”

In the 1980s and 1990s, an epidemiologic transition took place.

“From 1992 forward, there was an increase in 58 percent of mortalities in infectious diseases,” he said. “It was obvious this was a new era, a new start.”

What was different about this is there were new drivers in place, he said, that staged a new epidemic. Several new infectious diseases have emerged from microbial threats.

“We saw a major increase in zoonotic diseases and emerging infectious diseases,” he said.

Many factors resulting in increased zoonoses were human-driven, from international travel and commerce, to economic development and land use, to changing ecosystems and more.

“Unless we change our activities, we will expect more pandemics and of greater consequence,” he said.

The microbes that are part of this convergence have great advantages because of human activity. About 60 percent of all human pathogens are zoonotic. About 80 percent of animal pathogens can be spread among species. King added that 75 percent of new human diseases discovered in the last 2-3 decades are zoonotic.

There are at least 250 zoonotic diseases, including COVID-19. Studies show that 23 different species were diagnosed with COVID-19.

“So, the ecological generalists – the microbes that can move and shift and adapt – are the winners…they can move around the world faster than their incubation period,” he said. “They can infect multiple species, and they have the ability to change very rapidly and readily.”

King supports a One Health approach, developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This idea integrates animal agriculture, human health, and environmental sciences to build synergy. The CDC sees this as the way to achieve “optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants and their shared environment.”

The priority zoonotic diseases in the U.S. include “zoonotic influenza viruses, salmonellosis, West Nile virus, plague, emerging coronaviruses, rabies, brucellosis and Lyme disease,” according to the CAST document.

But, a threat anywhere is a threat everywhere in a globalized and interconnected world.

Additional points made in the publication include:

• Influenza viruses, both swine and avian, can become zoonotic risks to humans. A One Health approach calls for influenza pandemic preparedness through surveillance and assessment.

• Non-judicious use of antimicrobial drugs in both human and animals have contributed to the emergence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria that also contaminate the environment.

• Climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecological disruptions are the most significant environmental challenges, and are associated with emerging zoonotic diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.cast-science.org/publication/zoonotic-diseases-in-animal-agriculture-and-beyond-a-one-health-persepective/ to see the video and download the publication.