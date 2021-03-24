Good quality water critical part of a cow’s diet

In the latest edition of the North Dakota University Extension webinar series, “Preparing your Ranch for Drought,” Miranda Meehan, livestock environmental stewardship specialist, and Dr. Gerald Stokka, Extension veterinarian, outlined the importance of good water in the health and production of all livestock.
Stokka noted that water accounts for 50-81 percent of the weight for a mature animal and that just a ten percent loss of body water can result in the death of the animal. The daily water requirements of an individual animal varies on a number of factors, including size of the animal, as well as temperature and class of the animal.
Water sources
A common water source in pastures is the water dugout or pothole in a pasture area. This is usually a depression where water runs off the surrounding area, along with material that water may carry with it. Many times this water it contaminated with urine and fecal material and will contain bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella and Leptospirosis. It can also contain parasites such as Cryptosporidium and Giardia and certain algae toxins.
However, it can be shown that supplying fresh water can improve animal performance. Fully grown cows will see a 0.15-0.60 pound per day increase, yearlings a 0.18-0.24 increase, and a 0.3-0.33 increase in calves. In addition, there is higher feed intake with quality water, Stokka noted.’
There are several steps livestock operators can take when they are faced with a shortage of good quality water and these can range from short-term solutions to long-term answers, according to Meehan. In the short-term, producers can haul water to the livestock using either permanent or portable tanks. When using regular tanks, an effort needs to be made to keep the livestock out of the tank. If producers plan on using a tank that has been previously used, it needs to be thoroughly cleaned out before being used in the livestock water system.
Temporary pipelines can also be employed to move water to livestock, or if necessary, the livestock can be moved to a new water source.
There are some long-term solutions that may also be available, which range from drilling new water wells to signing up for a rural water program or a water pipeline service.
Water quality
To give an indication on how water quality can very, in 2017, much of the cattle growing area in North Dakota suffered from drought starting at the end of July. NDSU Extension agents conducted 126 field tests and collected 94 water samples, and 82 of those samples came back too highly contaminated to use, according to Meehan.
And this wasn’t just a problem in North Dakota, Stokka noted, but also in neighboring Canada, where sulfates in the water supply, dehydration, and heat killed 200 cows during that same period in Saskatchewan.
“We need to pay attention to the quality of water – especially during dugouts,” he said.
Meehan stressed that producers need to monitor water quality on a regular basis for total dissolved solids (TDS) since levels can change with different weather conditions and factors. She recommends using a TDS electrical conductivity meter and checking the water while you are checking on the condition of the forage in the pasture. She also stressed the meter be properly calibrated at the beginning of the grazing season.
In an effort to monitor water quality, sulfate test strips can also be purchased and used.
Finally, dugout water supplies must constantly be monitored for cyanobacteria algae bloom. This can be very toxic to cattle and other classes of livestock.
For more details on the wide variety of problems that can be caused by poor water quality, growers can view the Extension webinar, “Preparing Your Ranch for Drought,” which is available for free viewing on YouTube.