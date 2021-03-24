Good quality water critical part of a cow’s diet

In the latest edition of the North Dakota University Extension webinar series, “Preparing your Ranch for Drought,” Miranda Meehan, livestock environmental stewardship specialist, and Dr. Gerald Stokka, Extension veterinarian, outlined the importance of good water in the health and production of all livestock.

Stokka noted that water accounts for 50-81 percent of the weight for a mature animal and that just a ten percent loss of body water can result in the death of the animal. The daily water requirements of an individual animal varies on a number of factors, including size of the animal, as well as temperature and class of the animal.

Water sources

A common water source in pastures is the water dugout or pothole in a pasture area. This is usually a depression where water runs off the surrounding area, along with material that water may carry with it. Many times this water it contaminated with urine and fecal material and will contain bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella and Leptospirosis. It can also contain parasites such as Cryptosporidium and Giardia and certain algae toxins.

However, it can be shown that supplying fresh water can improve animal performance. Fully grown cows will see a 0.15-0.60 pound per day increase, yearlings a 0.18-0.24 increase, and a 0.3-0.33 increase in calves. In addition, there is higher feed intake with quality water, Stokka noted.’

There are several steps livestock operators can take when they are faced with a shortage of good quality water and these can range from short-term solutions to long-term answers, according to Meehan. In the short-term, producers can haul water to the livestock using either permanent or portable tanks. When using regular tanks, an effort needs to be made to keep the livestock out of the tank. If producers plan on using a tank that has been previously used, it needs to be thoroughly cleaned out before being used in the livestock water system.