Grant named NDSA Rancher of the Year

Robert (Bob) Grant, who has a Simmental cattle operation near Berthold, N.D., was named Rancher of the Year by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) at the organization’s annual banquet in September.

Bob and his wife, Helen, third generation on the ranch, have four adult children: Rob (Kristin), Berthold; Garry (Lori), Wisconsin; Rebecca (Byron) Huizenga, Kenmare, N.D.; and Adam (Kimberly), Minnesota; along with eight grandchildren.

Bob grew up in eastern Mountrail County on the farm and ranch of his parents, Robert E. and Bernice Grant. Bernice’s grandfather homesteaded south of Tagus, N.D., and in 1928 moved to the farm where the Grants live now.

“My dad worked for my grandpa, Andrew, on this farm and then married Andrew and Ella’s daughter, Bernice, where they continued to live and farm and have cattle,” Bob said.

He always enjoyed helping his dad around the farm and knew he wanted to have a career in agriculture.

“We would clean the barn every Saturday morning with a pitchfork, and I would ride with Dad on the tractor, helping pick rocks, haying in the summer, and helping with harvest,” he said.

Bob met Helen in high school. He attended NDSU, graduating with a dual degree in Mechanized Agriculture (now known as Agriculture Systems Management) and Agriculture Education in 1971. He also graduated as a commissioned officer in the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC).

“With the Mechanized Ag degree, I took a lot of the classes an ag engineer would take, as it was designed for more practical knowledge,” he said. “I was in the production ag part because I knew I wanted to come back and farm and ranch.”

In 1973, Bob returned to the ranch and bought a few cows. Later that year, he and Helen were married, and his parents moved to Stanley, N.D.

“We moved to the farm when my parents moved to Stanley, and 1973 was actually the first year we farmed full-time,” he said.

At the time, the Grant farm was mostly a grain farm, but the next year, Bob bought a half Simmental/half Hereford bull from his neighbor.

“We eventually bought some half-blood and purebred Simmental cows,” he said. “Shortly after that, I started buying purebred bulls – buying some out of Canada.”

The Grants’ cows and calves are all registered Simmental.

Bob likes the Simmental breed because it has kept the weight gain up by decreasing the birth weight and Simmentals have good mothering abilities.

“We usually look for easy-calving type bulls, and we artificially inseminate most of our heifers. Simmentals have the conformation we are looking for, yet they still have the growth characteristics we need,” he said.

With his Agriculture Education degree, Bob became a substitute teacher.

“I substituted in Minot, Berthold, and Des Lacs, mostly in Vocational Agriculture and Agriculture Education,” he said.

He enjoyed teaching agriculture to young students, as well as coaching youth basketball.

“Probably one of the enjoyable times I’ve had is when I was coaching fifth and sixth grade basketball. My oldest son, Rob, and I coached together for many years,” he said.

When the Grants started farming, they raised wheat, durum, barley, sunflower and oats, mainly for cash crops. They would feed the oats and some of the barley.

“We’ve got a lot of hilly and poor land, so eventually I started turning more and more of that land into grassland. Having more pastureland, we were able to grow our herd,” he said.

In the early 1990s, the Grant’s established a grazing system in the pastures, adding cross-fencing and miles of pipeline for water, along with water tanks from wells for fresh water. Each water tank covers two pastures.

“We established a rotational grazing system and have cross-fencing with electric fencing,” he said.

Their grazing system is composed of a minimum of five groups and sometimes six or seven groups of 25-30 cows. Each group goes with a bull out to a pasture.

“Once we pull the bulls, we start combining some of the groups,” he said. “We also use wildlife pastures where we use the grazing system.”

Once winter comes, the Grants bring their herd closer to home.

Bob is proud of developing his Simmental cowherd to where it is now.

“One of my greatest accomplishments has been my cowherd,” he said.

His favorite time of the year is spring and fall.

“In the spring, I enjoy watching the calves being born and the pastures beginning to grow. In the fall, it’s fun to see how the calves have grown and how the cows are doing. You see the culmination of your work in the fall and then get ready for winter and calving season again,” Bob said.

The Grants are now preparing to market their calves.

“We ultrasounded in August and did the last herd in mid-October, so our calves will be weaned and sold in November,” he added.

Bob believes in serving his community and he has served on many boards, committees, and organizations over the years.

“In a small community, we all need to serve in any way we can,” he said.

In 1976, Bob attended his first North Dakota Simmental Association state annual meeting, and Bob and Helen became members.

“I saw how passionate the breeders were and I thought it was a good organization to become involved in,” he said. He served two terms on the North Dakota Simmental Association board of directors and then served as secretary/treasurer for 15 years.

“When I was secretary/treasurer I was responsible for all the book work, membership lists, and clerking work, when we had sales. At one time, we had 3-4 sales during the year,” he said.

Bob thoroughly enjoyed this job and all the acquaintances he made.

The Grants have belonged to the Northwest North Dakota Select Simmental Association for 39 years.

“This group was started by two local ranchers 40 years ago, and the next year other area ranchers joined, and we have had a sale ever since on the second Saturday in March in Stanley,” he said. “The sale is designed for small breeders in the northwest. We’re not big purebred breeders, so the sale fits what we do.”

Bob was awarded the North Dakota Simmental Association Promoter of the Year Award in 2005 for promoting and clerking their sales and was awarded the North Dakota Simmental Association Pioneer Award in 2009.

Bob has also served on the Rural Electric Cooperative board for 41 years.

“This has been very educational. We are providing electricity and ensuring it is reliable and affordable for rural communities,” he said. “Someone told me a long time ago that when your friends and neighbors trust you enough to put you in that position, to stand in for them and look out for things for them, you need to earn that trust every day.”

Nationally, Bob and others met for a year and a half on the Governance of Rural Electric Cooperatives, and they published a guide for co-ops.

“It was very enjoyable and I learned so much,” he concluded.