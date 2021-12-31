Haugen Ranch humbled to be named NDSA Rancher of the Year

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) presented Haugen Ranch, Alexander, N.D., with its Rancher of the Year award during the organization’s annual convention in late September.

Les and Shelly Haugen operate the cow-calf operation in McKenzie County, along with their son, Lane, and daughter-in-law, Kristan.

“We were humbled by the award,” Shelly said. “There are a lot of great places out there, and many of them are long-standing generational ranches. They’re all very deserving of the award, so we were grateful.”

Les has always enjoyed ranching with his family.

“Ranching is a lifestyle. I have grown up here on the ranch and all of it has been interesting to me,” he said. “I work with my family, including my kids, and we all work together as a family. Haugen Ranch is definitely a family-oriented business.”

The ranch started in 1912, when Lars and Christine (Dahl) Haugen emigrated from Norway. At the time, they were not married, but they happened to arrive at the port in Boston, Mass., one month apart from each other.

In November of 1912, Lars filed for land in Bowline Township in northwestern North Dakota and began living on the land.

He and Christine married on March 17, 1915, and began their lives together on the ranch. In 1916, the land was officially patented as their own, according to Les.

Lars and Christine had three children, Orville and Luther, who became farmers/ranchers south of Alexander; and Inga, who became a nurse in town.