Haugen Ranch humbled to be named NDSA Rancher of the Year

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) presented Haugen Ranch, Alexander, N.D., with its Rancher of the Year award during the organization’s annual convention in late September.
Les and Shelly Haugen operate the cow-calf operation in McKenzie County, along with their son, Lane, and daughter-in-law, Kristan.
“We were humbled by the award,” Shelly said. “There are a lot of great places out there, and many of them are long-standing generational ranches. They’re all very deserving of the award, so we were grateful.”
Les has always enjoyed ranching with his family.
“Ranching is a lifestyle. I have grown up here on the ranch and all of it has been interesting to me,” he said. “I work with my family, including my kids, and we all work together as a family. Haugen Ranch is definitely a family-oriented business.”
The ranch started in 1912, when Lars and Christine (Dahl) Haugen emigrated from Norway. At the time, they were not married, but they happened to arrive at the port in Boston, Mass., one month apart from each other.
In November of 1912, Lars filed for land in Bowline Township in northwestern North Dakota and began living on the land.
He and Christine married on March 17, 1915, and began their lives together on the ranch. In 1916, the land was officially patented as their own, according to Les.
Lars and Christine had three children, Orville and Luther, who became farmers/ranchers south of Alexander; and Inga, who became a nurse in town.
Luther married Florence, and in 1946, they purchased the family’s ranch. In 1949, Luther relocated the ranch to its present location, two miles north of the original homestead.
“Some of the original homestead’s outbuildings are still here,” Shelly said. While they have occasionally used some of those original buildings, most are small.
Luther and Florence had four children, Les, Judy, Laura and Kay. When Luther passed away in 1972, Florence and the children continued to live and work on the ranch.
Florence retired in 1980. In 1981, Les and Shelly decided to begin the process of purchasing the ranch from his mother and sisters.
Shelly grew up in Watford City and always loved animals. She called it a “natural transition” from being in the city to living on the ranch.
“Les was a patient teacher,” she said.
Les and Shelly, the third generation on the Haugen Ranch, have three kids, Callie, Lane, and Tess, who are the fourth generations on the ranch.
Their children (and Les and Shelly’s grandkids) are the fifth generation on the ranch, including: Hadley, Harley, Rio, River, Henri, Ledger, Tay and Rye.
The family operates a commercial Angus/Charolais business.
“We have Black Angus and Black Baldy cows and we use Charolais bulls for crossbreeding,” Les explained.
Shelly added that they do keep some Black Angus female heifers for replacements.
They also have horses to work cattle on horseback through the hills and often-rugged terrain of the Badlands that run through Haugen Ranch.
“We did have a few mares and colts, but we don’t breed horses anymore. We do keep some to work cattle,” Shelly said.
Shelly has loved being on the ranch and raising her kids in the country.
“It is a good place to raise kids, and we all help each other,” she said.
The Haugens calve in April and send their cow/calf pairs out for their summer grazing program in the spring.
“We start our pairs grazing on crested wheatgrass early in the spring when it is ready,” Les said. “We turn them on to native prairie after July 1 for summer grazing.”
During the summer, the Haugens join their neighbors and friends in brandings at all the ranches in the area. Each ranch family comes to brand and vaccinate all the new calves, working calves on horseback – the way it has been done for generations.
“It is a social event, as well,” Shelly said, adding it can often be the first time neighbors have a chance to visit with each other in the summer. Everyone brings food to share, and all the kids pitch in to help, as well. “Even the 5-year-olds help out.”
Lane enjoys ranching with his father. Before coming back to ranch full-time, he received a welding degree and worked in the oilfield, while still working on the ranch when he was able.
“My welding degree has helped me be able to fix machines and do repairs on the ranch,” Lane said. “We enjoy working together as a family on the ranch.”
The family also grows different varieties of hay in the summer – and cuts and bales it.
“We’ll grow alfalfa hay, hay barley, and millet, and we’ll bale it for winter feed,” Les said.
In the fall, some of the cattle rotate through crop aftermath, depending on the year.
On the ranch, Lane says they have installed a water system for the cattle so there is fresh water available all the time.
“We have dams, as well as several miles of pipeline that run from water wells to our tanks out in the pasture,” Lane explained.
Kristen said she enjoys being part of the ranch and the community.
“We are a family-oriented ranch, and we are part of the neighborhood and community. We help each other as much as possible.”
The Haugens wean their calves every fall.
“We will start weaning calves on Oct. 12, which is a couple weeks earlier than normal due to the drought this year and shorter pastures,” Les said.
Haugen Ranch is a centennial ranch. It was designated a North Dakota Centennial Heritage Ranch in 2016.
Les said it was “awesome” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ranch, and he recognized how difficult ranching was when his grandfather started out. If it weren’t for their strong constitution, Haugen Ranch would not be what it is today.
“In the 1900s, they had it tough. Sometimes we feel like we work hard and have it tough nowadays, but they really had it tough starting out on a homestead with nothing but their strong character and hard work to get them through the hard years,” Les concluded.