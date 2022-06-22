Heat stress for beef cattle showing up in northern states

Whether on pasture or in a feed lot, beef cattle depend on cattle producers to survive extreme heat.

Cattle begin to experience mild heat stress when temperatures are in the mid- to upper 70s and humidity is above 30 percent.

In the northern states, temperatures were colder than normal from January-May 2022, so heat stress could easily occur when temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s.

A prolonged temperature of 88 degrees and 50 percent humidity or above puts cattle in the danger zone where they could succumb to heat if they don’t have shade and access to water.

Heat stress is also exacerbated by the bovine’s instinct to stand and crowd together, and biting flies and other insects cause stress, too.

In hot conditions, beef cattle consume less feed, and that can result in a loss of body weight that may be impossible to ever recoup.

Feedlot cattle that are nearing finishing weight are the most susceptible to heat stress, said Dan Herold, Ph.D., ruminant nutritionist for Hubbard Feeds. The black hide/hair plus finishing fleshiness/subcutaneous fat makes it difficult to cool off.

Herold has some suggestions producers may want to look over just to make sure they are staying on top of heat stress risk:

• Stay abreast of the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center: Clay Center, Neb., Cattle Heat Stress Forecast. The map gives a seven-day forecast to give the producer time to implement a heat stress management plan.

• Consider a product, like ThermoCAD, to help reduce heat stress. This product offers minerals, vitamins, electrolytes, and feed additives to restore electrolyte imbalances associated with heat stress. The ingredients also help cattle dissipate heat.

“You need to start electrolyte therapy a few days before a heat event to prevent some of the stress,” Herold said.

• Drinking water is imperative. Cattle will drink an enormous amount of clean, cool water especially when it is hot out. If the well has trouble keeping up with demand, consider adding a poly tank near the gate to fill from a tanker as a supplemental source of water for the cattle.

• Provide shade. By staying in the shade, the cattle will feel 10-15 degrees cooler.

• Install sprinklers. It’s time to go through the inventory and see what you have on hand, and then purchase hoses and sprinklers while they are available. There are a variety of hooks and posts that can be used to string hoses and sprinklers above the cattle, but it needs to be done before the hot weather occurs.

“The key for feedlots is to apply coarse droplets through the sprinkler system,” Herold said.

• Consider watering dirt mounds in the feedlot so the feedlot cattle have a cool and wet place to lay down. Dirt mounds also allow cattle to get up higher with access to more wind and air circulation.

• When environmental conditions cause heat stress, cattle will reduce their feed intake. If feeding twice daily, consider feeding a smaller percentage of the total mixed ration in the morning, and the larger percentage in the late afternoon or evening. Cattle will eat more when it is cool, he said.

• Take steps to eliminate flies or other biting insects. Hubbard offers fly control products that are added to supplements. These feed-through fly control products are used routinely on pasture or in feedlots.

“When it is a supplement, it doesn’t affect the adult flies, only the eggs and larvae,” he said. “If cattle are uncomfortable with adult flies, it will take several weeks for the flies to go away.” Keeping pens clean and weeds down while using pesticides correctly and safely will help reduce fly populations.

• Consider fall calving and weaning in the early spring.

“Most of the cattle in the north go to market when the supply of cattle is the largest – July through September – that’s when the cattle are the biggest and ready for market – right when we are faced with our highest heat,” Herold said. Changing breeding, calving, and weaning time just might reduce stress for the beef cattle operation.

It’s never too late to make changes to reduce heat stress risk. Any equipment that is acquired now is available for the years ahead, and there are always improvements that can be made. Anything that can be done to cool cattle down on the hot days of northern summers can lead to greater productivity and success.

For more information and the Dairy Cow Temperature Humidity Index, visit https://www.hubbardfeeds.com/blog/what-heat-stress-costing-you,

To use the USDA Cattle Heat Stress map, visit https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/clay-center-ne/marc/docs/heat-stress/main.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.