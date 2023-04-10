With the horse market calling for high prices over the last several years, many owners are choosing to insure their horses to help protect their investment.

Insurance agent Loretta Waltner said she has seen the number of horse insurance clients in her business increase by 20-30 percent in recent years.

“There has definitely been an increase in people taking out insurance to help cover their investment,” Waltner said. “We see this in other industries like dogs, show cattle and big performance bulls, and now it’s growing for everyday horse owners, as well.”

Horse prices are climbing across the country. At a recent horse sale in Billings, Mont., in February, the top consigned horse sold for $98,000, the top selling loose horse brought $9,700, and two mules brought $33,000 and $20,000 each.

With this kind of money invested in an animal that can become sick or die, owners are increasingly looking to mitigate risk. The insurance policies for horses, mules, and donkeys can cover mortality, as well as conditions like colic or emergency conditions requiring veterinary care. Stallions can also be covered for infertility or a performance disability.

By having coverage for these incidents, owners can reduce the costs of an incident by thousands of dollars.

“The cost for a colic surgery, for instance, can be as much as $5,000 to $15,000 per incident,” Waltner said.

The cost of insurance depends on a variety of factors including the age, sex, and breed of the horse, as well as what state the owner lives in. The estimated value of the horse, in the case of mortality insurance, is based on the sale price, the assessed value, show results, money earned, training invested and other input costs.

Insurance isn’t just for young, expensive horses either, Waltner said.

“I have clients who have insured a $5,000 horse to a horse worth hundreds of thousands,” she said. “It just depends on the owner. The only time when a horse would not be a good choice to insure is if the horse is over 17 and didn’t have prior insurance.”

Waltner’s clients also often choose to downscale their insurance coverage over time as their use and value of the animal lessens.

“I had a client who paid $45,000 for an imported horse six years ago, but over time, as they got further and further away from the dollar investment, they decided to lower their coverage,” she said.

Essentially, insurance in today’s horse market is not only a financial consideration, but it can give owners peace of mind, Waltner noted.

“Insurance protects your investment and you are going to have money back to recoup your financial loss, but having medical coverage gives owners peace of mind that having an emergency event won’t bankrupt them,” she concluded.