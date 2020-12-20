How does winter feedlot cleaning affect calf performance?

Most feedlot operators at one time or another have wondered if cleaning their feedlot during the winter makes a difference in the performance of the cattle in the feedlot. In an attempt to answer that question, Bryan Neville, animal scientist at the Carrington Research Extension Center (N.D.), and graduate student, Rebecca Moore, performed a study that was designed to illustrate the impact of feedlot cleaning on finishing steers in the feedlot.

This study was conducted during the 2018-19 winter and involved the calves that were enrolled in the Dakota Feeder Calf Show project.

“Calves, such as those in the Dakota Feeder Calf Show, serve several purposes,” Neville explained. “We are able to offer the owner of those calves information in terms of animal gain and carcass quality, and for us, as a research center, we have animals that allow us to accomplish different research objectives, which in this case was looking at what impact cleaning pens during the feeding period during the winter had on animal performance, and at the end of the day, carcass quality.”

But the results of this first study indicated feedlot performance wasn’t improved. Instead, it showed an improvement in marbling score and carcass quality.

The results ran contrary to the general belief that feedlot cleaning during the winter months would improve animal performance. This was based on the premise that less energy would be expended by the animal’s movement in the feedlot, reducing the energy used to maintain body temperature.