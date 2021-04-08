Is it time to start planning for alternative forage sources?

As severe drought conditions persist in North Dakota, livestock producers in the state may need to start planning for alternative forage sources.

Carryover or residual grass from the previous growing season can help support stocking rates, however, if the amount of carryover forage is limited, producers should reconsider their stocking rates and cattle number plans, says Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center.

“Producers might also consider baling up some stover from last year’s corn crop, but like in Foster County, that stover has already been baled up or worked into the ground, so it isn’t available anymore,” Hoppe said. “It is kind of like straw – there is some feed value, but not much. However, a ruminant animal needs some roughage, so we can add all types of grain or co-products to the ration as long as we have some roughage to keep the rumen in good health.”

Hoppe also said we are fortunate in this state that we have a lot of co-products from processing ag products, which can be used in cattle rations.

“Right now that may be a little too late because all these businesses contract out feed. If you wait until the last minute, you may not be able to get feed the following week,” he noted.

According to Hoppe, if a producer needs to buy feed for his herd, the number one thing that needs to be considered is protein. If you don’t have enough protein, no matter what feed you have, you’re are going to have to buy protein to use in that feed. You also need energy, but you must have enough protein there to digest the energy.