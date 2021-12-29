Kenner Simmental Ranch raising cattle for the commercial cattleman

Erika says Roger started with the Simmental breed because customers were needing more pounds, and Simmentals were able to bring that, so the Kenners have stuck with them.

Early on, he was crossbreeding with commercial cows, but now the Kenners are AI’ing some of their best Simmental cows to Angus bulls, and even making SimAngus in their embryo transfer program with their elite cows.

“We can use the best genetics in both breeds and utilize the benefits from both the Simmental and Angus through heterosis,” she said. “That cross (SimAngus) is just the perfect cross. They really complement each other so well. Each one fills in the gaps where the other doesn’t excel. They can really be profitable for the commercial cattleman.”

Grain

Besides the cattle, grain farming is also an integral part of the operation, and Roger oversees the day-to-day operations of the farm.

“We raise our own feed, but most of our grain goes to the elevator,” Erika said. “We’ve always had alfalfa and lots of grass hay, but we also raise our own corn.”

Drought conditions in 2021 have had a profound impact on ranchers across the state and their ability to provide high quality forage for their herd. While the quality of feed this year isn’t where the Kenners want it to be, they’re going to have enough to get through the winter months.

“We were still able to get alfalfa put up this year, just not as much as before,” Erika said. “We were able to get enough silage put up, but for a while during the summer we weren’t sure if we’d be able to get any of that done. Luckily we ended up with some August rains to help finish that out. There’s going to be a lot of CRP hay that the cows are probably not going to be too impressed with.”