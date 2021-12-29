Kenner Simmental Ranch raising cattle for the commercial cattleman

LEEDS, N.D. – Focusing on the commercial cattleman, Kenner Simmental Ranch has been raising Simmental and SimAngus cattle since 1974 in north central North Dakota.
“I’m the third generation on the farm, but I’m the second generation with the cattle,” said Erika Kenner, daughter of Roger and Jeannette Kenner and granddaughter of Alvin Kenner. “My grandpa started our farm, but he never had any cattle. We’ve been raising livestock since my dad came home in the 1970s.”
History
Roger Kenner purchased his first Simmental bull in South Dakota in 1974 to cross on his herd of Hereford cows. He noticed such a significant increase in weaning weights that he went back to South Dakota and bought 20 head of half-blood Simmental cows. By 1976, Roger was selling bulls privately off the farm.
The 1980s saw a trend of big-framed, spotted full-blood Simmental cattle that were not functional for feedyards, which forced Simmental breeders to downsize and remove the spots. To adapt, Roger used the genetics of the full-Fleckvieh Simmental to reduce the frame size, add muscling, reduce spots and add pigmentation.
As the breed kept moving forward, so did Kenner Simmental Ranch. In 1999, Roger purchased Ellingson Black Perfector at the North Dakota State Sale in Bismarck, N.D., from Terry Ellingson of Ellingson Simmentals. Perfector was used as a power bull and stayed in the top 20 of most commonly used bulls within the Simmental breed for many years.
Roger sold bulls private treaty from 1976 until 1996 when he joined the Black Tie Simmentals and Riverview Farms in the Northern Exposure Sale. Riverview Farms dispersed their cowherd in 1999, so the sale became just Black Tie Simmentals and Kenner until Black Tie Simmentals redesigned their partnership. It has been the Kenner Simmental Ranch Production Sale since 2004. The 2021 sale marked the operation’s 25th annual production sale, and they market approximately 130 bulls and roughly 70 bred heifers. Their sale is held the second Saturday of February at the ranch.
The ranch’s SimAngus program was developed in 2001 with the first half-blood bulls sold in 2003. They were so well-received that each year the number has increased.
Cattle
The Kenner Simmental Ranch cowherd consists of 450 registered Simmental and SimAngus cows that are red and black, with a small herd of purebred Red Angus. The ranch utilizes extensive artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and DNA technology to keep making better genetics.
As a whole, the ranch’s main focus is on the commercial cattleman.
“Our goal is to provide bulls and females that are going to go into these commercial programs and work for them,” Erika said. “We use EPDs and DNA technology extensively, but we also assess phenotype – feet and structure are important to us, especially right now. There are a lot of feet and structure issues that need to be corrected in all the breeds right now, and we’ve been diligently focusing on keeping our cattle sound for quite a few years.
“We strive for growth and performance, but we also maintain structure, feet, and docility,” she continued. “We also focus on carcass and maternal traits. We try to have a balance in our herd so that we can supply people with whatever they need. We should have something for everyone at our sale each year.”
The reasoning for focusing on the commercial cattleman is a simple one for the Kenners – they’re the backbone of the cattle industry.
“They’re the ones producing all the cattle that are going to go into consumption, and that’s the main reason why it’s so important to focus on them and what they need. We need to be looking at what the industry and consumers need and breeding it for them,” she said.
Most of the Kenner’s customers sell their calves by the pound in the fall, so they breed their cattle with that in mind.
“We know they want pounds and we’re not going to give that up,” Erika said. “We know those cattle have to perform in the feedlot so that they can make those producers money. We are always selecting for carcass traits, but we’re not only selecting for those. We’re not going to have the top one percent of calves in the breed for marbling, but our steers at the feedlot for the last three years have made 90 percent Choice or higher, and this last year, we were 95 percent Choice or higher. So we are still able to obtain good carcass quality while still watching out for all the other traits.”
Erika says Roger started with the Simmental breed because customers were needing more pounds, and Simmentals were able to bring that, so the Kenners have stuck with them.
Early on, he was crossbreeding with commercial cows, but now the Kenners are AI’ing some of their best Simmental cows to Angus bulls, and even making SimAngus in their embryo transfer program with their elite cows.
“We can use the best genetics in both breeds and utilize the benefits from both the Simmental and Angus through heterosis,” she said. “That cross (SimAngus) is just the perfect cross. They really complement each other so well. Each one fills in the gaps where the other doesn’t excel. They can really be profitable for the commercial cattleman.”
Grain
Besides the cattle, grain farming is also an integral part of the operation, and Roger oversees the day-to-day operations of the farm.
“We raise our own feed, but most of our grain goes to the elevator,” Erika said. “We’ve always had alfalfa and lots of grass hay, but we also raise our own corn.”
Drought conditions in 2021 have had a profound impact on ranchers across the state and their ability to provide high quality forage for their herd. While the quality of feed this year isn’t where the Kenners want it to be, they’re going to have enough to get through the winter months.
“We were still able to get alfalfa put up this year, just not as much as before,” Erika said. “We were able to get enough silage put up, but for a while during the summer we weren’t sure if we’d be able to get any of that done. Luckily we ended up with some August rains to help finish that out. There’s going to be a lot of CRP hay that the cows are probably not going to be too impressed with.”
Family
Roger Kenner is married to Jeanette, and together they share three children: Erika, Jessica, and Brett. Jeanette retired from teaching English and Speech and directing the plays at Lake Region State College in 2013.
Erika worked for the American Simmental Association and the Register magazine for four years and has been home working alongside Roger and expanding her cowherd and farming acres since 2007. She is married to Tyler Lannoye, who is a pharmacist.
Jessica is known for her singing and owned and operated a flower shop in Devils Lake, N.D. She is currently a paraprofessional at the Leeds Public School. She is married to Drew Dalziel, who works on the ranch, and they have four children: Osker, Lola, and the twins – Beau and Fischer.
Brett lives in Devils Lake and is a hunting and fishing guide, owning his own guide business. In between seasons, he helps some on the farm. He has a son, Cole.
Bryan Leapaldt was hired as a herdsman in 1996 and has been a tremendous asset to Kenner Simmental Ranch. He manages all the daily operations and plays a huge part in the breeding plans each year. Bryan and his family are very involved in the community and have been a great family to have on the Kenner Ranch team.
“We have been fortunate through the years to have excellent employees working with us on the farm and ranch. We appreciate all they do and have done for us. We have a great team!” Erika concluded.