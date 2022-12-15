Less stress reduces costs, drug use in cattle

In an era where profit margins for cattle producers can be tight, a change in management practices can increase the effectiveness of vaccines and reduce the need for costly antibiotics, according to a presentation from one of the country’s top animal pharmaceutical companies.

In a recent presentation at the virtual Stockman and Stewardship event, Dave Sjeklocha of Merck Animal Health, said that making changes to management techniques can keep cattle healthier. It can also help stem the overuse of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance.

“One of the things to be aware of as we are talking about antimicrobial resistance is that 80 percent of antibiotics in the U.S. are used on animals, but the body mass of animals in America exceeds the body mass of humans, so it makes sense that more of these drugs are used,” he said. “But antimicrobial resistance is everyone’s problem and we need to work together to help solve it.”

Antimicrobial resistance is the mutation of bacteria so they are not affected by commonly used antibiotics, making the infections hard or impossible to kill.

Sjeklocha noted that the time when many producers would use antibiotics is after a time of high stress in their cattle handling operations, like after shipping or weaning.

“People will call me and say that their calves broke out with Bovine Respiratory Disease (BVD) after shipping or weaning, which is why we sometimes call it shipping fever,” he said. “Or they will say that the calves broke right after they weaned or that the calves were comingled with some sale barn calves or the pens got sloppy. But the thing that all these scenarios have in common is our management practices.

“We may want to stop calling it shipping fever and start calling it management fever,” he added.

Sjeklocha said in his work at feedlots and for Merck, he has noticed a number of common practices that often contribute to cattle illness and the need for antibiotics.

“We need to look at what we can do better. For instance, true preconditioning is going to mean we really read the labels. Most killed vaccines need a booster,” he explained. “When we wean, we can also consider some lower stress techniques like nose flaps or fence line weaning and giving that process a minimum of 45-60 days.”

At feedyards, Sjeklocha said he noticed the calves that did the best and didn’t tend to get sick were ones that had already been trained for their new environment.

“When calves are bunk broke and wagon/truck broke, they know what these things are and they aren’t afraid of them. When they know where the water and feed comes from, half the battle is won,” he said. “Those are the calves that will come up to the feed and not be hanging out in the back getting sick.”

He said that bedding for cattle has also become a “lost art.”

“Most of my career was in Kansas and out there we didn’t need as much bedding to keep them dry. But in many places, creating a space where an animal can lay down and be warm and dry is a lost art,” he related.

Cattle handling

Other than the situations of weaning and shipping, cattle also experience high levels of stress during handling. Being aware of what creates unneeded stress and what can help cattle stay healthy, do better on feed, and be more responsive to vaccines, according to Sjeklocha.

“We train animals anytime we interact with them,” he said. “The person I don’t like to see working cattle is the sifter. This is the person that will bring 30 head to the snake with the hopes of getting five or six in. What it ends up doing is training the other 20 or more animals how to escape. This creates a situation where more pressure and more handling is needed than necessary.”

Recognizing that cattle easily respond to pressure and not allowing them to become desensitized is also important.

“This is a bad habit for a lot of people, but especially if their alleys have solid sides. They will stand next to the cattle in the alley and talk to their buddy and during that the cattle have nowhere to go, so it will stop responding to pressure,” Sjeklocha said. “If we stand back, we wait to apply stimulation like moving closer until they can move.”

Hot shots, or electric prods, are also commonly overused because of the practice of carrying the tool around, Sjeklocha noted.

“If you have it in your hand, you are going to use it,” he said. “The best plan is to have it hanging up and when it needs to be used, take it down, use it and hang it back up. When we implemented this at the feedlot, the guys found they used it less than 10 percent if they didn’t carry it around and it was easier to move cattle.”

When cattle are being worked in chutes and squeezes, common injuries can occur like shoulder abscesses that often need medication. To prevent this, Sjeklocha said having a rule in place that squeeze chutes should be run with both hands helps.

“When you use both hands, you can slow down the calf with the squeeze and then use the head catch instead of slamming the head into the head catch, which often causes the shoulder abscesses,” he said. “Not opening up the floor of the squeeze can also make the cattle reluctant to go in, and then we end up using electric prods to move them.”

Being mindful of how cattle are being worked can help prevent the overuse of medication/antibiotics, but can also help the producer by keeping cattle healthy.

“When you ask people if antibiotic resistance is an indictor that there is a failure in our management practices, most people will say no,” he said. “But if I ask if we managed our cattle better would we use less antibiotics, the answer is yes. So we know we can’t buy good management in a bottle, but some folks make up for poor management with antibiotics.”