Let the ‘big picture’ help guide management at cow/calf level

The U.S. beef industry is unique in the independence of its hundreds of thousands of producers who calve out well over 31.4 million beef cows annually.

Unlike most other “protein industries” that are more vertically-integrated, cow/calf producers often like to operate apart from backgrounders, feeder operations, and feed yards.

Consolidation in the beef industry is undesirable to a lot of folks, but the independent nature leads to some challenges for beef producers across all segments, said Dr. Jess Hinrichs, DVM for Zoetis.

Those challenges include the large diversity of producers, geographical diversity, lack of veterinary availability, lack of labor, transporting calves to feed yards, and the reality of commingling.

“If you look at the average size of a cow/calf operation in the U.S. and compare it to the average size of the feed yards, there is a vast difference in those numbers,” Hinrichs said. “Because of that, we are strictly forced to find ways to bring cattle together from many different operations in the cow/calf industry into larger feeding entities.”

He asks that each cattle producer think about the ways they prepare their cattle for the next phase in the feeding out process to ultimately produce high quality products for the beef consumer.

“I’d like to talk about some ways to hopefully overcome those challenges as we move forward,” Hinrichs said. “Each system operates independently at times, but we all need to work together to prepare our calves to move on to the next phase of production.