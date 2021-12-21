Marketing economist looks for higher cattle prices in 2022

Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist, says the last couple years have been pretty tough in the cattle business, but things are looking up for 2022 and beyond.

“In 2020, the pandemic caused pandemonium in the markets, and this year, while the markets have rebounded, for those of us up here in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana, the drought has been the big, looming topic,” he said.

Drought conditions throughout the region in 2021 caused a plethora of management issues for cattle producers, leading to some forced liquidation of cows.

“We’re short on forage and pasture conditions, so that’s been tough for producers,” Petry said. “We’re going to need some rain next year for sure.”

It’s not just the Dakotas and Montana that had to deal with dry conditions in 2021, but the whole western part of the United States, which, according to Petry, has resulted in 36 percent of the national beef cow herd being in an area of drought.

“We decreased the beef cow herd in 2019 and 2020, and due to the drought this year, it’s going to go down for the third straight year, so what that means is that better prices are ahead.”

When it comes to calf prices, Petry explained that the two biggest market-affecters are fed cattle and corn prices.

“2021 corn prices increased quite a bit – double the previous year at times. When you change corn 10 cents a bushel, you change fall calf prices $1 in the opposite direction,” he explained. “Fed cattle prices are $25 above what they were in 2020, up to $130. So fed cattle are up, demand is strong for beef both domestically and with exports, unemployment is coming down, restaurants are opening up, so that’s all helping.”