Montana’s NILE Merit Heifer Program helps Minnesota youth

Eight hundred miles west of her hometown of Aitkin, Minn., Raija (pronounced Rya) Gustin found a cattle mentorship program that suited her well – the Northern International Livestock Expo (NILE) Merit Heifer Program.

Coordinated with the NILE in Billings, Mont., the NILE Merit Heifer Program offers youth the opportunity to get started in the beef industry by awarding a weaned heifer calf to 20-25 recipients based on merit.

Each selected 12-16-year-old youth is responsible for care and management of the heifer. They arrange for breeding, complete recordkeeping, send monthly reports to the NILE staff, and travel to Billings to participate in the NILE Merit Heifer Show.

“It’s a long haul,” said Raija, 16. “Without stops, it’s 13 hours to get from our house to Billings.”

She wasn’t complaining.

“I love Montana,” she continued. “Last fall we went out there and watched the NILE Merit Heifer Show so I could be more prepared for what it was going to be like.”

Not limited to Montana residents

Raija is the daughter of TJ and Tiffany Gustin. She loves animals and hopes to become a veterinarian.

“I started out in 2014 showing turkeys. I brought four turkeys to the Aitkin County Fair, and I liked it,” she said.

Ready to head back to the county fair with more turkeys in 2015, the 4-H’er couldn’t show because of an avian flu outbreak.

“One of our neighbors said I could show a calf of his,” she said. “I was expecting a little, tiny, cute thing that would follow me around. Instead, it was a bred yearling heifer.”