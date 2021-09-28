NDSA All Breeds Cattle Tour to showcase Devils Lake-area breeders on Oct. 4-5

Fourteen of the region’s premier seedstock operations will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 34th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour on Oct. 4-5 in the Devils Lake, N.D., area.
The tour, which is an annual project sponsored by the NDSA Seedstock Council, will showcase several different breeds of high-quality cattle that can be profitable for seedstock and commercial cattle producers alike.
“The tour is designed to help seedstock producers advertise what they have for commercial producers. We want to showcase the cattle we have here in North Dakota and what our seedstock producers are doing here in the state,” said Karissa Daws, tour chairman.
The NDSA All Breeds Cattle tour is an annual event that rotates through different regions of the state. After showcasing operations in and around the Minot area a year ago, the base city for this year’s tour is Devils Lake.
“We find the seedstock producers who are around Devils Lake, the producers who are willing to showcase their animals, what they’re doing, and who are willing to help out,” Daws said. “They have to be NDSA members to be a host farm on the tour. We’re expecting a great turnout for this year’s tour.”
Monday, Oct. 4
Registration for Day 1 of the NDSA All Breeds Cattle tour begins at 7 a.m. at the tour headquarters, the Fireside Inn in Devils Lake, N.D.
The bus will depart from there at 7:45 a.m. for a stop at Midway Polled Herefords of Sheyenne, N.D., where breakfast will be served. Next, the tour will travel to Topp Angus of Grace City, N.D.
Following that stop will be Spickler Ranch North of Glenfield, N.D., where lunch will be served. Farnsworth Angus of McHenry, N.D., will also have its cattle on display.
Later, the tour will depart for Jallo Angus Ranch of Fordville, N.D., where guest Bina Charolais of Lawton, N.D., will also be featured. Then, the tour will stop at Ellingson Simmentals of Dahlen, N.D., and, lastly for Day 1, to Michigan, N.D., to visit Grassy Meadow Ranch.
A 5:45 p.m. social and 6:30 p.m. supper at Grassy Meadow Ranch’s sale facility catered by Carnivore Catering will conclude the day.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
The NDSA All Breeds Cattle Tour will kick off Day 2 with a 7:30 a.m. registration and an 8 a.m. departure from the Fireside Inn for a visit to Lazy W Angus Ranch of Cando, N.D., where breakfast will be provided.
Next, the tour will head to Nelson Angus Ranch of Egeland, N.D., where Johnson Brothers Angus, also of Egeland, N.D., will have cattle on display before heading to McCumber Angus Ranch of Rolette, N.D., where lunch will be provided.
Then, tour-goers will visit Gurr Lake Angus, also of Rolette, N.D., and, lastly, Kenner Simmental Ranch of Leeds, N.D., where the grand door prize, a Blackstone grill, will be given away. Guests must be present to win.
“I think we have a really good lineup of seedstock producers who are on the tour this year. There are some really high-quality livestock to see and it should be a pretty exciting tour,” Daws said.
All times listed are Central. For more information, visit www.ndstockmen.org/programs/all-breeds-cattle-tour.