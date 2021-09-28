NDSA All Breeds Cattle Tour to showcase Devils Lake-area breeders on Oct. 4-5

Fourteen of the region’s premier seedstock operations will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 34th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour on Oct. 4-5 in the Devils Lake, N.D., area.

The tour, which is an annual project sponsored by the NDSA Seedstock Council, will showcase several different breeds of high-quality cattle that can be profitable for seedstock and commercial cattle producers alike.

“The tour is designed to help seedstock producers advertise what they have for commercial producers. We want to showcase the cattle we have here in North Dakota and what our seedstock producers are doing here in the state,” said Karissa Daws, tour chairman.

The NDSA All Breeds Cattle tour is an annual event that rotates through different regions of the state. After showcasing operations in and around the Minot area a year ago, the base city for this year’s tour is Devils Lake.

“We find the seedstock producers who are around Devils Lake, the producers who are willing to showcase their animals, what they’re doing, and who are willing to help out,” Daws said. “They have to be NDSA members to be a host farm on the tour. We’re expecting a great turnout for this year’s tour.”

Monday, Oct. 4

Registration for Day 1 of the NDSA All Breeds Cattle tour begins at 7 a.m. at the tour headquarters, the Fireside Inn in Devils Lake, N.D.

The bus will depart from there at 7:45 a.m. for a stop at Midway Polled Herefords of Sheyenne, N.D., where breakfast will be served. Next, the tour will travel to Topp Angus of Grace City, N.D.