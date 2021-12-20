New beef cattle specialist merging Extension work, research to help producers

Growing up in east central Minnesota, Zachary Carlson, who joined North Dakota State University as a beef cattle specialist on May 28, knew from an early age he had a passion for animal agriculture.

“Early on, in high school even, I knew I wanted to do something in animal agriculture related to cattle,” Carlson said. “My family had a small 30-head commercial herd, so in college I got involved with some undergrad research here at NDSU under Kendall Swanson and that was when I realized I wanted to go to graduate school and get a Ph.D. in ruminant nutrition.”

Following the earning of his Bachelor of Science degree in animal science at NDSU, with the guidance of his mentors at the university, Carlson enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he would spend the next seven years earning his Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in animal science.

His Ph.D. research evaluated several areas of the beef industry, including alternative cow-calf production involving feedlot confinement and cover crop grazing, yearling grazing systems, and implant programs in heifers on finishing diets.

“I really took to Extension and the application of applying the research directly to the producers, and I see a lot of value in that relationship,” Carlson said. “We often can think of land-grant universities as a three-legged stool – the common education, research, and the last one, Extension.

“I see a lot of value in Extension and started looking at available positions, and the timing of this position was just right,” he continued. “I already had strong connections here at NDSU and I loved my time in the animal science program, so it was an easy choice for me to come up here and I’m very thankful to have this opportunity.”