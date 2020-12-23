Nicholsons work to produce breed-leading Simmental genetics

KINTYRE, N.D. – Simmental cattle have been a part of Chris Nicholson’s daily life since the mid-1990s. Raising a breed of cattle that “can do it all,” Chris and his wife, Julia, work to produce breed-leading Simmental genetics for commercial cattlemen and purebred breeders on their ranch in south-central North Dakota.
Chris grew up helping to build and operate C Diamond Simmentals with his parents and family in Dawson, N.D. In 2016, an opportunity arose to move 25 miles from the home ranch to start Lazy C Diamond Ranch near Kintyre.
“We had the chance to expand and take over Dale and Jean Johnson’s established commercial cow/calf and farming operation,” Chris said. “We brought our registered cows with us and then bought the commercial Angus cow herd that was already here to use as recip cows. We held two joint production sales with Mom, Dad and Wes (brother) in Dawson, but in 2019 we had our first stand-alone sale here at our ranch.”
The Nicholsons are very passionate about Simmental cattle, working tirelessly to create genetics that offer breed-leading EPD profiles, structural integrity, and the performance that have made Simmental cattle so popular.
“(Simmentals) kind of do it all,” Chris said. “They’re extremely functional cattle that cover all the bases. They’re very fertile and maternal type cows and produce that extra shot of performance.”
Their herd sires and cowherd are a majority three-quarters to purebred Simmentals. In their opinion, the crossing of Simmentals on Angus and Red Angus is the “ultimate cross,” believing you can easily create an easy-keeping, functional and profitable animal.
They want a modern-day Simmental cow that is average in size with as much body, capacity, and bred-in performance to be useful no matter where in the U.S. she could be working.
The Nicholsons utilize both conventional and IVF embryo work within their herd.
“We’re able to take our elite cows and replicate progeny out of them faster,” Chris said. “Rather than having a single calf per cow per year, we’re able to get multiple calves. It’s a logical way to replicate your best genetics in the fastest way possible.”
Their calves are vaccinated at birth, spring branding, pre-weaning and weaning time. Calving season starts for the Nicholsons at the end of February. They calve 400 cows a year.
“At Dad’s place we calved in March or April, but here we’re mostly in late February and March,” Chris said. “This farmstead is set up for earlier calving – tighter quarters, good calving barns and facilities. We calve early because we don’t have the room to calve on small pastures like we did growing up.”
The Nicholson’s hold their annual production sale on the first Wednesday in February (Feb. 3, 2021). “We’ve been thankful with the successes of our first sales and the customers who have placed their trust in our program and vision. We look forward to serving them again in 2021,” Chris said. “We are developing an exciting set of bulls and females for the upcoming sale. We had a high-selling bull called LCDR Impact 134F that created quite the buzz at that first stand-alone sale in 2019 and sold for $130,000. Our 2021 offering will include his first sons and daughters, a sire group which we couldn’t be more excited about.”
Chris’s wife, Julia, works four days a week in the local Kidder County school system as a speech-language pathologist. Together they raise three young children: Ivy, 4, Flint, 2, and Lainee, 6 months.
The Nicholsons love the life the livestock industry has afforded them. Chris says one of the very best parts of being involved with the livestock industry is the close friendships and working relationships with fellow cattlemen that they’ve been able to experience.
“I love working with livestock people. They are the best kind of people as far as values and work ethic – down-to-earth, honest, straight-forward people. Agriculture offers a lifestyle where you can raise a family in rural North Dakota, teaching them to work hard, learn the importance of responsibilities and chase their dreams. It’s a great place to raise kids and grow a family,” Chris concluded.