Nicholsons work to produce breed-leading Simmental genetics

KINTYRE, N.D. – Simmental cattle have been a part of Chris Nicholson’s daily life since the mid-1990s. Raising a breed of cattle that “can do it all,” Chris and his wife, Julia, work to produce breed-leading Simmental genetics for commercial cattlemen and purebred breeders on their ranch in south-central North Dakota.

Chris grew up helping to build and operate C Diamond Simmentals with his parents and family in Dawson, N.D. In 2016, an opportunity arose to move 25 miles from the home ranch to start Lazy C Diamond Ranch near Kintyre.

“We had the chance to expand and take over Dale and Jean Johnson’s established commercial cow/calf and farming operation,” Chris said. “We brought our registered cows with us and then bought the commercial Angus cow herd that was already here to use as recip cows. We held two joint production sales with Mom, Dad and Wes (brother) in Dawson, but in 2019 we had our first stand-alone sale here at our ranch.”

The Nicholsons are very passionate about Simmental cattle, working tirelessly to create genetics that offer breed-leading EPD profiles, structural integrity, and the performance that have made Simmental cattle so popular.

“(Simmentals) kind of do it all,” Chris said. “They’re extremely functional cattle that cover all the bases. They’re very fertile and maternal type cows and produce that extra shot of performance.”

Their herd sires and cowherd are a majority three-quarters to purebred Simmentals. In their opinion, the crossing of Simmentals on Angus and Red Angus is the “ultimate cross,” believing you can easily create an easy-keeping, functional and profitable animal.