Petry: Cattle prices ‘best since 2015’

The cattle market started heating up in February, and feeder market prices have continued to be “very good,” according to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist.

“We now have the best prices since 2015, particularly in the feeder market, which is very strong,” Petry said.

In North Dakota, the biggest time for selling calves starts in March, and there were a lot of calves being sold this year.

“The weather is moderate, and a lot of calves came in (to the auction barns),” he said.

KIST Livestock in Mandan had 7,300 calves coming in, and Napoleon and Stockmen’s Livestock Exchange in Dickinson both had big sales.

“We’re going to sell a lot of calves,” Petry said.

Slaughter steer prices do not affect North Dakota very much.

“The two biggest things that affect feeder cattle are corn and slaughter steer prices, particularly the distant futures – which ever week calves will reach market weight and whenever they are sold,” he said.

During the last couple years, the U.S. has underperformed on the cattle market, with COVID starting it in 2020.

In 2020, feeder cattle were $95 per hundredweight. In 2021, the U.S. started off with relatively low levels on the fed cattle market with $110 per hundredweight.

“We continually improved throughout the year, although we stalled a little in the summer – about $125 per hundredweight,” Petry said. “However, we usually go down in the summer, so we just maintained.”

Fundamentals were improving, along with strong export and domestic demand.

“We were starting to get the backlog of the fed cattle that had built up from the pandemic,” he said.

In October, the fed cattle market straightened out and moved up from $125 to $140 per hundredweight.

The expectations for this year are for better prices than we had last year, by “quite a bit,” according to Petry.

Starting in earlier this year, cattle prices were $30 better.

The futures market, starting from February to April, was more than $140 per hundredweight on average.

“That is what is helping spark the feeder cattle market. Feedlots can hedge $140 fed cattle, and that helps on the feeder cattle,” he said.

There is probably going to be fewer beef cow numbers this year, which means a lower calf crop next year.

The U.S. has been reducing the cow herd for three years now.

“That is all funneling into higher prices this year,” Petry said.

The 2023 futures numbers are up another $5 or more, he pointed out.

“The way it looks now, we will just keep going up in cattle prices into 2024 and 2025,” he said. “If we continue our 10-year cycle – our highs have been in 2005 and 2015 – if we continue without weather problems or other things, our next cyclical high will be in 2025.”

Petry noted it looks like there will be a couple more years of higher prices, so there will be another couple of good years ahead.

“It was a good year to hang on to calves,” Petry said. “We need the cows to take advantage of it.”

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Farm & Ranch Guide. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.