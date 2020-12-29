Preparing emergency personnel for traffic accidents with livestock

Thousands of head of livestock are shipped up and down the highways each day. Occasionally, an accident occurs involving those transported livestock. However, first responders and law enforcement officers aren’t always trained in how to handle an incident with cattle. As a result, the Bovine Emergency Response Plan (BERP) came into being.

“The need for this program actually came from a couple of crashes that happened here in North Dakota,” said Lisa Pederson, Extension livestock specialist at NDSU’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter and one of the BERP’s developers. “When we went back and talked to the first responders involved with one of those (accidents) and they had lost most of their volunteer fire department over the response because it was so traumatic and the mental anguish that took place.”

To help remedy this problem, North Dakota State University Extension specialists Pederson and DVM Charlie Stoltenow joined university and Extension faculty from across the country in developing the BERP and teaching curriculum as a way for emergency responders to learn how to address accidents involving cattle transport vehicles more appropriately.

The plan includes standardized recommendations, suggestions and materials for emergency personnel in taking emergency calls, scene arrival and assessment, containment and security, extraction and relocation of cattle, disposal of dead animals, securing the wrecked transport vehicle, euthanasia and debriefing.

According to Pederson, the plan must be rigid enough to cover critical needs and yet flexible enough to cover local needs. Our animal health rules are different from state to state; our carcass disposal rules differ from state to state; and the law enforcement of brands is different in many states.