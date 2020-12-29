Preparing emergency personnel for traffic accidents with livestock

Thousands of head of livestock are shipped up and down the highways each day. Occasionally, an accident occurs involving those transported livestock. However, first responders and law enforcement officers aren’t always trained in how to handle an incident with cattle. As a result, the Bovine Emergency Response Plan (BERP) came into being.
“The need for this program actually came from a couple of crashes that happened here in North Dakota,” said Lisa Pederson, Extension livestock specialist at NDSU’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter and one of the BERP’s developers. “When we went back and talked to the first responders involved with one of those (accidents) and they had lost most of their volunteer fire department over the response because it was so traumatic and the mental anguish that took place.”
To help remedy this problem, North Dakota State University Extension specialists Pederson and DVM Charlie Stoltenow joined university and Extension faculty from across the country in developing the BERP and teaching curriculum as a way for emergency responders to learn how to address accidents involving cattle transport vehicles more appropriately.
The plan includes standardized recommendations, suggestions and materials for emergency personnel in taking emergency calls, scene arrival and assessment, containment and security, extraction and relocation of cattle, disposal of dead animals, securing the wrecked transport vehicle, euthanasia and debriefing.
According to Pederson, the plan must be rigid enough to cover critical needs and yet flexible enough to cover local needs. Our animal health rules are different from state to state; our carcass disposal rules differ from state to state; and the law enforcement of brands is different in many states.
“We have really tried to not only make sure the critical components are included, but also that it is flexible enough for some state and local differences,” she said. “Imagine that a semi loaded with cattle has crashed and rolled over. It’s dark outside and cattle are injured inside the trailer and loose on the scene. Our plan helps emergency personnel know how to assess the situation, make critical decisions, and keep themselves and the public safe.”
NDSU Extension launched the BERP program in North Dakota in 2017 by holding training sessions at four locations in the state
The training is for farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, and first responders, such as firefighters and ambulance personnel, county emergency managers, law enforcement personnel, tow truck drivers, Extension agents, auction market owners, truck drivers hauling cattle and anyone else interested in first responder and public safety, as well as animal welfare. BERP participants take part in classroom training, table-top exercises, demonstrations and practice. The participants learn how to:
• Improve response to emergency incidents involving cattle
• Recognize potential hazards and issues related to responder safety, public safety, and animal care and welfare
“What we have learned is – rural or urban – lots of times people are not prepared,” Pederson said. “We need to secure the scene and not let any animals out of that transportation unit until that scene is secure. What happens time after time is when you open up those trucks or trailers hauling the livestock before you have containment, a secondary accident almost always occurs.
“We have had incidents in North Dakota where first responders have been injured because there were animals that were loose. We take a safety approach first that human lives matter more than livestock lives and we want every person on the scene to go home alive to their family and we will do the best for the animal that is humanly possible,” she added.
If euthanasia is necessary, a lot of complicated circumstances come into play in an accident situation.
“We have really worked hard to help first responders know how to do euthanasia in a safe and most humane manner,” Pederson said. “We encourage first responders to get a veterinarian on the scene and do a bit of what I would call ‘triage.’ As for the first responders, we know they think this is useful and actually 95 percent of the time implement what they have learned. So it is pretty impactful.”
The program also encourages the development of customized plans that fit a jurisdiction’s unique needs. Plus, participants learn how to do a better job of informing the public about what happened and how the situation was handled, which leads to the public better understanding actions involving cattle.
The program was developed with grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Beef Checkoff program, and is partially funded by the North Dakota Beef Commission. Member universities also played a part in funding and developing this program – North Dakota State University, Iowa State University, University of Tennessee, West Virginia University and Ohio State University.
The next step may be in renaming the program, since it not applies to just cattle, but all livestock in general. It was originally called bovine because the beef industry did the initial funding of the program.