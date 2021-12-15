Prices have cow/calf producers optimistic for 2022

According to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist, the biggest story this year, relative to the cattle industry, is the high amount of beef slaughter due to the drought conditions that plagued the region in 2021.

As a result, cattle numbers remain lower heading into 2022, which is supportive for higher prices.

Because of little rain leading to poor grass growth, especially in certain pockets in North Dakota this summer, the USDA triggered the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for producers.

“Disaster assistance used to be a slow process, but now assistance is tied to the U.S. Drought Monitor,” Petry said.

The LFP provides payments to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who have covered livestock and grazed forage acreage that has suffered a loss of grazed forage due to a qualifying drought during the normal grazing period for their county.

“Everybody in North Dakota qualified for LFP payments,” Petry said.

Those in the north central region of the state, who experienced exceptional drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor, will receive the highest amount – five months of payments – while those in the southeastern region receive the lowest amount – three months.

“It helps, but it doesn’t make us well, because the price of hay is high this year,” Petry said.

Producers have had to start feeding early in some cases because of a statewide cold front that blew through the state on Dec. 5. In many cases, crop aftermath is already grazed down, and cover crops planted for fall grazing may not have received the moisture they needed.