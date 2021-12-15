Prices have cow/calf producers optimistic for 2022

According to Tim Petry, NDSU Extension livestock marketing economist, the biggest story this year, relative to the cattle industry, is the high amount of beef slaughter due to the drought conditions that plagued the region in 2021.
As a result, cattle numbers remain lower heading into 2022, which is supportive for higher prices.
Because of little rain leading to poor grass growth, especially in certain pockets in North Dakota this summer, the USDA triggered the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for producers.
“Disaster assistance used to be a slow process, but now assistance is tied to the U.S. Drought Monitor,” Petry said.
The LFP provides payments to eligible livestock owners and contract growers who have covered livestock and grazed forage acreage that has suffered a loss of grazed forage due to a qualifying drought during the normal grazing period for their county.
“Everybody in North Dakota qualified for LFP payments,” Petry said.
Those in the north central region of the state, who experienced exceptional drought on the U.S. Drought Monitor, will receive the highest amount – five months of payments – while those in the southeastern region receive the lowest amount – three months.
“It helps, but it doesn’t make us well, because the price of hay is high this year,” Petry said.
Producers have had to start feeding early in some cases because of a statewide cold front that blew through the state on Dec. 5. In many cases, crop aftermath is already grazed down, and cover crops planted for fall grazing may not have received the moisture they needed.
“Jan. 30 is the deadline for applying for payments,” Petry said.
Petry reminded producers who know of neighbors who might not have applied yet to make sure they are aware of the LFP.
“I think we are going to see more than 6,000 applications,” he added.
In December, the USDA had already paid out about $45 million for LFP.
Petry pointed out some statistics, both for the U.S. and North Dakota, that people should be aware of:
• Animals and animal products generate over a $1 billion in the state, and North Dakota has about a million head of beef cows in the state.
“Cattle comes in in fourth place in terms of importance to the ag economy, following soybeans, wheat, and corn, so livestock is very important to generating receipts in the state,” Petry said.
• North Dakota is the ninth-largest beef cow state.
In 2019, the state gained about 20,000 head of cattle, and lost that many in 2020, but even as the state goes up and down in numbers, it stays about the same year-to-year.
“In the last decade, we’ve increased beef cow numbers about 100,000, while in the U.S., cow numbers have declined during that time,” he said.
• North Dakota has increased cow numbers and more producers are backgrounding calves.
• The U.S. lost a total of about 180,000 beef cows in 2020, and the Southern Plains states have not fully recovered from a several-year drought.
• Besides cattle, other livestock that contribute to the ag economy include hogs, goats, sheep (increased in the state 5 percent), eggs, turkeys (with nine turkey farms) and chickens.
• The WASDE report showed few changes in the November report with the exception that the “price forecast for cattle increased a bit,” Petry said.
• In 2014, there were record-high prices for all livestock, including eight straight years of cattle numbers declining, hog numbers down, and poultry industry issues.
“Low meat production that year led to record-high prices. Those record prices stimulate record-high production,” he said. “As beef, hog, and chicken production rose, prices fell.”
• Reproductive biology allowed sows to increase in 2015, but beef production was down.
“In order to increase beef production, we have to keep heifers off the market in the fall, and it takes several years for that (heifer’s) calf to get to the market,” Petry said. “From 2019-21, we had record beef production buoyed by high cow slaughter.”
• The hog industry had tough problems last year with COVID, along with slaughter plant problems.
“That caused a hog carcass to bring only $50 per hundredweight at the farm, which was below the cost of production,” Petry said. Production in the hog industry has backed off some.
• The chicken industry, however, “just keeps increasing production, year after year,” he said.
Outlook for livestock industry
In 2022, for the first time in a long time, the U.S. is expecting lower beef and hog production, which is positive for hog and steer prices next year.
“In 2023, beef production is going to continue to fall and beef prices will move up,” Petry said.
USDA conducts a survey every Jan. 1 on beef cows.
“The chart shows 33 million head of beef cows in 2007. By 2014, we had the biggest beef cow decline in history, down to 29 million head,” he said.
That cow decline caused record prices in 2014. It was a weather-induced event in the Southern Plains, with extreme drought.
“When it started raining there, we had the most rapid increase in beef cows with lots of heifers being held back,” Petry said.
By 2019, the U.S. was back up to 31.7 million, about where we would have been anyway, according to Petry.
“Over the last two years, we have taken beef numbers down, largely due to weather issues, and we are going to take it down again,” Petry said. “That is why the USDA is predicting lower beef production and it will be positive for prices.”
North Dakota had 975,000 cows at the beginning of the year.
“We are producing more beef in North Dakota, relative to the U.S.,” he said.
The USDA also inventories beef replacement heifers.
“We keep a lot of replacement heifers in North Dakota – more than we need,” Petry said.
In fact, North Dakota is in the top 10 states with numbers of replacement heifers that are sold to other states.
“Selling heifers is a nice enterprise for cow/calf producers, and it does give us flexibility. If there is enough forage and demand, producers can put them in with a bull,” he said. “In years like this one, there is still a market in the feedlot sector.”
Heifers are heavily discounted this time of year. As they gain weight, heifer prices increase relative to steers.
“We have to have healthy cattle to survive weather like this,” Petry said.
It was a tough summer for many cow/calf producers, especially in areas where there was little rain.
“On June 10 in Dickinson, there was a big sale. A lot of heifers were sold. Producers had to get rid of their least-productive cattle,” he said.
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association had much higher brand inspections this year.
“All those heifers and cows sold means we reduced our cow herd, and we will likely have less cows next year,” Petry said.
At the end of 2021, the drought is finally improving in North Dakota.
On the U.S. Drought Monitor, the severity index has been reduced 2-3 levels, especially in the south central region due to significant rain received there in the last month and a half.
“There is hope at the end of the tunnel. We will need more rain next spring, and let us hope it comes so we can take advantage of higher prices,” Petry concluded.