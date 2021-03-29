Proper nutrition wards off ewe mastitis

The mysterious disease that is mastitis can be a real challenge in ewes.

Having given birth to 1-5 lambs, the ewe that can’t feed at least two of her lambs is a serious financial and productivity drain.

There are two types of mastitis in sheep – acute and chronic, said Maggie Amburgey, small ruminant technical specialist with Purina Animal Nutrition.

Acute mastitis generally presents itself with “heat” or swelling on one or both sides of the udder.

“It is important to treat with injectable antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication. Please consult with your veterinarian,” she said, in a recent interview with this reporter.

Chronic mastitis shows up as an intra-mammary-mass (IMM), commonly known as “hard bag.” Using ear tags and taking notes about any ewe that has hard bag assures she will be culled and not rebred.

Research shows that bacteria resides in the mammary gland and can become infectious when ewes are underfed.

“When ewes are lacking proper nutrition, lambs are very hungry and tend to over suckle on their mom,” Amburgey said. “That stress and trauma to mom’s udder can quickly lead to acute mastitis.”

Other factors that can lead to acute mastitis include:

• Poor udder conformation prior to lambing

• Underfeeding protein and energy during pregnancy and lactation

• Poor hygiene such as wet, dirty bedding

• Overpopulated pens that make it easier for bacteria to enter the teat

Good practices in nutrition, hygiene, treatment and culling are all best management practices for combating mastitis.