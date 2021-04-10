Ranch inventions help work be safe, more efficient

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. – Creativity around the farm/ranch can help make the work safer and more efficient.
That was the idea behind Lusk Lowman’s two inventions that continue to help him and his dad, Bill, with their ranch work in the southwestern region of the state.
Lusk and his wife, Dawn, run a cow/calf operation across the road from his parents’ ranch, Bill and JoAnn Lowman, in the often rough terrain of the Badlands. Lusk also operates a full-time oil field business.
With his first invention, Lusk combined a skid steer with a cattle guard to move a bull efficiently up the alleyway, keeping the bull and himself safe. He calls the invention a “bull pusher.”
With his second invention, Lusk drives a bi-directional tractor baling/raking combo down the rows during hay season. The handy tractor combo allows him to rake and bale at the same time – even on windy days.
The bull pusher was an invention that came about due to fertility testing needed on the herd bulls.
The local veterinarian comes out to the Lowman ranches once a year to fertility test about two dozen bulls waiting in sorting pens.
“Many of these more mature bulls can get problematic in sorting pens and close confinement,” Bill said. “Long alleyways leading into the head catch squeeze chute is a high danger area where a person on foot is vulnerable to bulls on the fight that also throw a saddle horse around.”
Lusk said he was tired of jumping out of the way when a bull decided to turn around in an alleyway and head the wrong way.
“We have a long alleyway, and on the last 40 feet of it, you’re kind of in no man’s land,” Lusk said.
He wondered if there wasn’t an easier and more skillful way to move a bull up the alleyway than always trying to avoid injuries.
“If they turn around on you – well, I got put up over the fence quite a few times when that has happened. I got tired of it,” he said.
Since he had a Caterpiller skid steer, Lusk decided to combine that with a cattle guard that could move the bull ahead and keep hands and feet out of the bull’s line of fire.
“I had a quick attach mounting plate and an old cattle guard that was lying up on the hill busted up,” he said.
Lusk welded the mounting plate to the cattle guard, cut off the sides so it would fit down the alleyway and attached it to the front of the skid steer. It worked like a dream – even better than he could have imagined.
“Now I go down in the bigger pen, where there are a bunch of bulls, and I can single one out and push him all the way up the alleyway and I don’t have to handle him at all,” he said.
Lusk can tip the cattle guard forward a little and he can adjust the height, if necessary.
“I can see the bull (through the cattle guard) and can adjust it if needed. It goes pretty quick, and they don’t argue with it too much,” he added.
Moving bulls is a lot more efficient these days.
Haying used to be a chore that took three people – one to cut, one to rake and one to bale.
But Lusk wanted to change that, hoping to cut down on labor.
The Lowmans have two bi-directional tractors, which oscillate in the middle.
The tractors aren’t manufactured anymore, but Bill and Lusk both like them and continue to use them for projects around the ranch.
“Versatile originally built the first bi-directional tractor with a hay header on it in the 60s, and Ford later bought it,” Bill said.
Then New Holland came along and bought out the bi-directional tractor and made it bigger.
“With a bi-directional tractor, you can flip a lever, and the steering wheel and whole console swivels around and goes the other direction,” he said.
With one of their New Holland TV140 bi-directional tractors, Lusk designed the raking/baling setup.
He took the frame off an old worn out cutter-header that mounted directly to the NH bi-directional tractor. Then he modified it with oscillating box beams to the front and a picture window view.
During hay season, Lusk rakes while pulling the baler behind in a one-pass operation.
“The setup is so unique that it sometimes stops traffic on the county road when people see it in action,” Bill said.
Lusk said his invention helps save time and labor during haying season.
“Sometimes I don’t have a third person to rake if the kids are busy. So Dad used to have to get out of the cutter and rake ahead of me for half of a day,” he said.
With his invention, Lusk doesn’t need an extra person to help with raking.
“It saves a tractor and saves on labor, too. You don’t need another person,” he said. “Dad can stay in the cutter, and I can come along and I can rake and bale at the same time.”
Lusk explained that the windrows are “pretty safe” right after they are cut into narrow rows.
“The wind doesn’t get ahold of the windrows after being cut because they are wet and kind of sink down into the ground,” he said.
Once the windrows are raked, the wind can easily come along and scatter the hay.
“The windrows are sitting up on top of the stubble. When you rake, they get fluffed up, and that is when the wind grabs them and blows the hay all over,” he said.
With his invention, the North Dakota wind doesn’t stop Lusk from finishing haying in the summer. The swath goes under the tractor and is held down as it goes into the baler.
Both the bull pusher and the haying tractor combo inventions have been a big help around the Lowman ranches.
Bill said, “Lusk has always had a natural built-in ability to correct and improve troubled situations.”
Saving time around the ranch is helpful because the Lowmans have a lot of mother cows that calve and pairs that need to be moved in the summer, among many other chores around their operations.
“Long days are a routine way of life around the ranch,” Lusk said. “The largest share of our labor is seasonal, repeated annually.”
The Lowmans are calving this spring, and calving is when work really intensifies around the ranch.
“We’ll be going from daybreak to nightfall, doing routine checking, mid-morning feeding, ear-tagging newborns, watching for cows ready to calve, and doing around-the-clock barn checking of the first-calf 2-year-olds,” Lusk said.
Both Bill and Lusk have calved through strong spring blizzards, and Bill pointed out the dangers of what he calls “calf killing” storms.
“They subconsciously haunt a person, resulting in intensified pasture checking for weather-troubled newborns that are hauled to the shop (if still alive), their stomach drenched with colostrum milk and put into a calf saver domed heater,” Bill said. “Everyone hopes they can save these calves, even if some lose an ear or tail.”
However, this spring has been mild, which may help calving go smoothly this year. But no one knows for sure what Mother Nature may have in store for the rest of spring.
Once calving is finished, the Lowmans, along with their neighbors, gather at each ranch for calf branding season.
Calf branding is also a social event, with neighbors seeing each other and visiting for the first time in many months as they brand and vaccinate the young calves.
Later, the Lowmans inspect and repair the fences ahead of turnout time for the cow/calf pairs.
When the grass is in the three-leaf stage, it is ready for the cow/calf pairs to begin their summer grazing program in the Badlands.
Toward fall, the weather grows colder, snowier, and the cows are able to hunker down in the canyons.
“The cattle are pastured out in separate large ranges of deep canyon country for natural protection of coming blizzards,” Bill said.
Cattle are supplemented with feed where they are grazing.
“Four-wheel drive, heavy duty pickups are rigged with hydraulic big bale rollers and trip hopper grain dumps, putting on a score of miles daily to feed cows in the Badlands,” he said.
In the fall, calves are weaned and neighbors gather again at each of the ranches to sort out calves and prepare for shipping. But that is a few months off.
For now, the calves are beginning to hit the ground and the mild weather is helping the new mothers, and like all farmers and ranchers in the southwestern region of the state, the Lowmans are hoping for more moisture.
“We really need moisture this spring. It is vitally needed out here – for the grass, the stock dams, the hay fields, and more,” Lusk said.