Ranch inventions help work be safe, more efficient

SENTINEL BUTTE, N.D. – Creativity around the farm/ranch can help make the work safer and more efficient.

That was the idea behind Lusk Lowman’s two inventions that continue to help him and his dad, Bill, with their ranch work in the southwestern region of the state.

Lusk and his wife, Dawn, run a cow/calf operation across the road from his parents’ ranch, Bill and JoAnn Lowman, in the often rough terrain of the Badlands. Lusk also operates a full-time oil field business.

With his first invention, Lusk combined a skid steer with a cattle guard to move a bull efficiently up the alleyway, keeping the bull and himself safe. He calls the invention a “bull pusher.”

With his second invention, Lusk drives a bi-directional tractor baling/raking combo down the rows during hay season. The handy tractor combo allows him to rake and bale at the same time – even on windy days.

The bull pusher was an invention that came about due to fertility testing needed on the herd bulls.

The local veterinarian comes out to the Lowman ranches once a year to fertility test about two dozen bulls waiting in sorting pens.

“Many of these more mature bulls can get problematic in sorting pens and close confinement,” Bill said. “Long alleyways leading into the head catch squeeze chute is a high danger area where a person on foot is vulnerable to bulls on the fight that also throw a saddle horse around.”

Lusk said he was tired of jumping out of the way when a bull decided to turn around in an alleyway and head the wrong way.