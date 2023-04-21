In an era of volatile cattle markets, drought, and other challenges, a multi-generational ranch in North Dakota is keeping profitable with some useful tools: regenerative grazing and diversifying their operation.

Jerry Doan of Black Leg Ranch in McKenzie, N.D., spoke in early February at the Montana Soil Health Symposium in Billings, Mont.

He emphasized how incorporating new methods and ideas has allowed him to bring his three of his sons back to the ranch.

“We really suck at protecting the legacy so that the next generation can come back,” Doan related. “But if we don’t want the Bill Gates’ of the world to own the whole damn place, we better look at some better ideas.”

Doan has started using regenerative grazing on his 20,000-acre ranch that runs both commercial cattle and buffalo. The methods he uses include “mob grazing” – breaking pastures down into smaller areas that can be intensively grazed – and planting cover crops that can be grazed into the fall and winter to cut down on hay costs.

While most years allow for fall/winter grazing to be successful, Doan noted that regenerative grazing operations got “slapped” due to the extreme winter of 2023.

“This was one of the worst winters. We had over 60 inches of snow at some points and a -60 wind chill,” he said. “We regenerative guys got slapped hard and some guys lost 20 percent of their calves. We had to plow the main road every day for three weeks with the loader.”

However, in a typical year, Doan said the regenerative grazing methods look at ranch production differently.

“We are taught in black and white in the university systems, but nothing on the ranch is that way. It’s gray. Some of the systems we are being taught are failure systems,” he said. “Planned rotational grazing focuses on production per acre, not per animal.”

Using rotational grazing has helped the ranch to bring back plant diversity and has helped to reduce undesirable species.

“When you spray things like snowberry and buckbrush, it just comes back, but if you can rotationally graze, you help the grasses come back under those plants and keep them from spreading so much,” he said.

The ranch also plants cover crops that can usually be grazed in the fall and winter, helping to build the soil health on the ranch and reduce winter feed costs.

“We plant things like collards, millet, brown mid-rib corn, brassicas and legumes,” he said. “By doing this, you are creating your own nitrogen and boosting your profitability, so why wouldn’t you want to do that?”

Doan estimates he saves $200 per cow during the winter feed in normal years and up to $400 per cow in a drought year.

“Even if you reduce your winter feeding by one or two months, it’s worth it,” he said.

In addition to changing up how grazing is done, Black Leg Ranch has also reduced the overall body mass of its cows.

“What are most of us doing at a bull sale? We are buying the biggest bull with the highest EPDs, but that means we need bigger cows that need more inputs,” he said. “We decided to bring some Aberdeen into our herd and that brought the size down in a hurry.”

Diversity

When Doan’s three sons considered coming back to the ranch, he told them they had to come back with their own way to contribute.

“We just couldn’t put all of those costs on the cows,” he said.

As a result, one son started a brewing operation in one of the barns on the ranch that was remodeled for an event center. The “Black Leg Brewery” now offers beer at area outlets, including the “Bison Beer” line.

Another son advocated changing how they were allowing hunting on the ranch to more of a professional venture and “Rolling Plains Adventures” was born, allowing patrons to hunt pheasants, waterfowl, mule deer and buffalo on the ranch.

The ranch now also has an agritourism element and acts as a venue for weddings.

“To bring these guys back, you can’t stand in their way,” Doan noted. “They have to have some room to grow and try.”

As Black Leg Ranch has grown and diversified, Doan noted the importance of succession planning.

“If we don’t get the family dynamics right, we can throw the business plan in the garbage,” he said.

For more information on Black Leg Ranch, visit blacklegranch.com.